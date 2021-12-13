#DALvsWAS

La'el Collins Here To Protect His QB "At All Costs"

Dec 12, 2021 at 08:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

La-el-Collins-ejected-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

A few weeks ago, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones called La'el Collins the "enforcer" of the offensive line.

With the game on the line and his quarterback sent into the bench after what he called an "uncalled for" hit, Collins was right there for his quarterback.

Dak Prescott was hit by Washington defender William Bradley-King after a pass and went into the Cowboys' bench, where Ezekiel Elliott immediately shoved Bradley-King. Seconds later, Collins arrived with a head-butt and then a fistfight broke out. The referees ended up flagging Collins and ejecting him from the game.

"It wasn't really the late hit for me. I felt like he was rolling towards Dak's leg," Collins recalled. "It was uncalled for. I'm just here to protect my quarterback at all costs. And that's the bottom line."

And that's not something the Cowboys were able to do a year ago in Washington when they playing without Dak, Collins, Zack Martin and La'el Collins.

Then-backup Andy Dalton was hit after the play when sliding, resulting in an ejection. But none of the offensive linemen that day took exception to the play.
"I was at home in my bed when I saw that play," said Collins, who missed all of last season with hip surgery. "It just irked me. It made me feel some kind of way. You don't take cheap shots at guys. We don't play dirty. We don't do none of that. At the end of the day, we're not going to take no (expletive)."

Collins' ejection did hurt the Cowboys down the stretch as both Tyron Smith (ankle) and Collins were out of the lineup.

Related Content

news

Eatman: Bringing Swag, Benches & The Fight To D.C.

The Cowboys won this fight long before the game even started on Sunday.
news

McCarthy Sparks Rivalry; Makes Good On Prediction

Perhaps Mike McCarthy's guarantee coming into the Cowboys' matchup with Washington and Ron Rivera's ensuing response were much ado about nothing.
news

Updates: Tyron Smith To Be Re-Evaluated Monday

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Offense Cobbles Together Varied Rushing Attack

With Tony Pollard inactive and Ezekiel Elliott seemingly still less than 100 percent, the Cowboys managed to have just enough success on the ground to squeak out a victory. 
news

Don't Forget These 5: Washington's 5-Point Penalty

Plays that might get forgotten include a flag on WFT that led to five points for the Cowboys.
news

Game Recap: Defense Leads To 27-20 Win

With Dak Prescott and the offense continuing to struggle, the Dallas defense leads the Cowboys to a 27-20 victory over Washington.
news

Cowboys Have New "Bench" Marks This Sunday 

The Cowboys rented four benches from a local companyin the D.C. area. When they arrived at the stadium Sunday, they were already decked out in Cowboys logos and marks. 
news

Keys To Victory: Dallas Must Win In The Trenches

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Washington this Sunday.
news

Big Facts: WFT's Win Streak; 3 & Out (Of Control)

Here are ten more additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's 12pm CT kickoff at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
news

Spagnola: Time For Real Cowboys To Get It On

Mike McCarthy's statement was kids' stuff in the history of the Cowboys' rivalry with Washington. Regardless, a Dallas team rested and healthy needs to be ready to get it on.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsWAS

Now they're looking to build on some momentum on the road against the Washington Football Team (6-6) that has won four straight games and looking to slice into the Cowboys' lead in the NFC East. 
Advertising