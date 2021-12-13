La'el Collins Here To Protect His QB "At All Costs"

A few weeks ago, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones called La'el Collins the "enforcer" of the offensive line.
With the game on the line and his quarterback sent into the bench after what he called an "uncalled for" hit, Collins was right there for his quarterback.
Dak Prescott was hit by Washington defender William Bradley-King after a pass and went into the Cowboys' bench, where Ezekiel Elliott immediately shoved Bradley-King. Seconds later, Collins arrived with a head-butt and then a fistfight broke out. The referees ended up flagging Collins and ejecting him from the game.
"It wasn't really the late hit for me. I felt like he was rolling towards Dak's leg," Collins recalled. "It was uncalled for. I'm just here to protect my quarterback at all costs. And that's the bottom line."
And that's not something the Cowboys were able to do a year ago in Washington when they playing without Dak, Collins, Zack Martin and La'el Collins.
Then-backup Andy Dalton was hit after the play when sliding, resulting in an ejection. But none of the offensive linemen that day took exception to the play.
"I was at home in my bed when I saw that play," said Collins, who missed all of last season with hip surgery. "It just irked me. It made me feel some kind of way. You don't take cheap shots at guys. We don't play dirty. We don't do none of that. At the end of the day, we're not going to take no (expletive)."
Collins' ejection did hurt the Cowboys down the stretch as both Tyron Smith (ankle) and Collins were out of the lineup.