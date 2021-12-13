La'el Collins Here To Protect His QB "At All Costs"

"It wasn't really the late hit for me. I felt like he was rolling towards Dak's leg," Collins recalled. "It was uncalled for. I'm just here to protect my quarterback at all costs. And that's the bottom line."

Then-backup Andy Dalton was hit after the play when sliding, resulting in an ejection. But none of the offensive linemen that day took exception to the play.

"I was at home in my bed when I saw that play," said Collins, who missed all of last season with hip surgery. "It just irked me. It made me feel some kind of way. You don't take cheap shots at guys. We don't play dirty. We don't do none of that. At the end of the day, we're not going to take no (expletive)."