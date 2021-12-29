Dak Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Dak Prescott has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Cowboys quarterback was nearly flawless in the 56-14 blowout over Washington last Sunday.
Dak passed for 330 yards and four touchdowns, completing 71.8 percent of his passes for a 131.4 passer rating.
And he did most of his damage in the first half as the Cowboys led 42-7 at halftime. Dak's four TD passes were the most in a single half in franchise history.
Prescott hasn't produced a game like that since suffering a calf injury on the final play of the game in New England back in Week 6. Ironically, that was the last time Prescott won NFC Player of the Week.
The Cowboys have now won this award four times. Dak has been the winner twice for the offensive side and both Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons have won NFC Defensive Player of the Week.