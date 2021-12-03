Updates: Cooper, Lawrence Officially Active

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Dec. 2 Updates
5:55 p.m. – Only three inactives were required to get the Cowboys' to their game day roster limit on Thursday night.
The team ruled out Will Grier and Azur Kamara ahead of their primetime kickoff against the New Orleans Saints. In addition, Cedrick Wilson had already been ruled out with the ankle injury that limited him all week.
Naturally, with just those three inactives, the Cowboys are officially planning to use Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence in this game. Cooper had missed the past two weeks with COVID-19, while Lawrence has been recovering from a broken foot since Week 2.
It remains to be seen what their snap count will be, but both Pro Bowlers will play a role against the Saints.
Key contributors Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk and Marcus Davenport are all inactive for New Orleans.
2:55 p.m. – DeMarcus Lawrence is back.
As expected, the Cowboys officially activated the veteran pass rusher from the injured reserve/designated to return list heading into tonight's matchup against the Saints.
Lawrence played the season opener at Tampa Bay but has been out since having successful surgery in mid-September to repair a foot fracture suffered in practice. He has been ramping up his rehab work with the athletic training staff in recent weeks and returned to practice last week.
The Cowboys also elevated safety Tyler Coyle from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. (Cornerback Nahshon Wright and offensive tackle Terence Steele are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.)
3:00 p.m. - After a career-best game last Thursday against the Raiders, Wilson will not play this week against the Saints after suffering an ankle injury in the game.
Wilson, who had seven catches for 104 yards, left the stadium last Thursday in a walking boot and did not practice all week.
The Cowboys are expected to have both CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper returning to action this game, along with Michael Gallup, so Wilson's snaps were probably going to be reduced anyway.
Look for Noah Brown to handle a the fourth receiver role.
2:12 p.m. - With Mike McCarthy missing this game, it will create several changes throughout the staff as the Cowboys are going to be without six coaches.
The most noticeable change will be Dan Quinn moving down to the sideline to replace McCarthy's game-day duties.
Also, offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant Jeff Blasko are both out for the game, forcing tight ends coach Lunda Wells to slide down and coach the offensive line.
Assistant offensive coach Scott Tolzien is also expected to miss the game. The Cowboys will use Ben McAdoo, an advisor to the coaching staff, to help out on game day with the offense in different capacities.
The strength coaching staff has been hit hard as well as both Harold Nash and Kendall Smith will miss the game. Cedric Smith will handle all strength and conditioning responsibilities.
12:37 p.m. – After missing the last two games on the Reserved/Covid list, Cooper is expected back on the field Thursday against the Saints.
The Cowboys have activated him to the roster after he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Cooper is expected to fly with the team to New Orleans on Wednesday.
9:23 p.m. - While it doesn't help them for this game, the Cowboys did get some good news in learning Trysten Hill's suspension has been reduced from two games to one.
He will only miss Thursday's game in New Orleans now after the NFL heard Hill's appeal and decided to cut the suspension. Hill was suspended for punching Raiders lineman John Simpson on the field after the game last Thursday.
Hill will be able to return for the Cowboys' Dec. 12 game in Washington.
3:43 p.m. — Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has not yet practiced this week due to an ankle injury suffered on Thanksgiving against the Raiders.
Wide receiver depth is a question mark at the moment with Wilson on the injury report and Amari Cooper yet to practice after spending the last two weeks on Reserve/COVID. The Cowboys do have one more light practice scheduled for Wednesday before their road trip to face the Saints, though.
3:26 p.m. – In a week that's been full of them, the Cowboys suffered another loss Tuesday afternoon.
Brent Urban has been out since injuring his triceps in the overtime win against New England on Oct. 17, and it now appears he's done for the year. His wife announced on Twitter that he had undergone season-ending surgery to repair the injury.
That's a blow to the Cowboys' run defense, given that Urban's 6'7, 295-pound frame was eating up space on 42% of the team's defensive snaps this year.
Urban signed in the spring on a one-year deal, so it's uncertain what the future holds for him and whether he'll be back with the Cowboys in 2022. For now, it's another loss for a defense that was also dealt a two-game suspension to Trysten Hill this week.
10:37 a.m. – Rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of a positive test, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Wright is the second Cowboys player to go on Reserve/COVID this week, joining offensive tackle Terence Steele. No other members of the team have tested positive Tuesday, but McCarthy will not coach Thursday night because of COVID protocols.
Several assistant coaches entered COVID protocol between Thursday and Sunday: offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant O-Line coach Jeff Blasko; strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash and assistants Kendall Smith and Cedric Smith; and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien.
Nov. 29 Updates
4:06 p.m. - Despite missing two games with Covid-19 protocols, Amari Cooper was not on the practice field Monday as the team prepped for the Saints.
Cooper was in the building at the Cowboys headquarter at The Star, but has not been removed from the Reserved/Covid list, which is why his status was not included on the team's official injury report.
Cooper has missed both the Chiefs and Raiders games after being placed on the reserved list. The Cowboys will have one more practice before departing for New Orleans on Wednesday and there still is a chance Cooper could return to the active roster and play Thursday.
---------------------------------------
3:38 p.m. - After losing three of four games, the sense of urgency has increased at The Star, according to quarterback Dak Prescott, who went a step further in explaining the state of the team heading into Thursday's game with the Saints.
"It's very urgent," Prescott said Monday in a virtual conference call. "This is a team that's hungry and pissed off simply about the way we've executed and played."
The Cowboys (7-4) started the season 6-2 but have now lost three of four games - all to the AFC West - as they get ready for three straight road games, beginning in New Orleans, followed by Washington and the NY Giants.
If Washington (4-6) wins Monday night against Seattle, the Cowboys would have a two-game lead in the NFC East. If not, Washington falls three games back from Dallas, which would hold a 2.5 game lead on the Eagles (5-7).
2:11 p.m. - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has missed the last six quarters of football for the Cowboys, said he will play Thursday against the Saints. Lamb told reporters in a virtual conference call that he's feeling a lot better after suffering a concussion in Kansas City on Nov. 21. Lamb was able to practice on Monday.
"A head injury is nothing to play with," said Lamb, who was close to playing last Thursday against the Raiders but was scratched as inactive at the last second. "Obviously, I wanted to be in there. I wasn't feeling like myself, kind of something still lingering around. I couldn't describe what it was and I knew at that moment that I wasn't mentally nor physically prepared."
Lamb is leading the Cowboys in catches (50), receiving yards (740) and TD receptions (six).
Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) had full practice participation Monday.
Nov. 28 Updates
10:49 a.m. – Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash, assistant offensive line coach Joe Blasko and coaching assistant Scott Tolzien have entered the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Sunday. Offensive tackle Terence Steele has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, too.
Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coaches Kendall Smith and Cedric Smith also entered COVID protocol earlier in the week and did not coach against the Raiders on Thanksgiving.
Working through this COVID situation, the Cowboys are scheduled to resume practice Sunday but otherwise will work virtually for at least the next two days heading into Thursday's road game against the Saints, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
With Philbin and Blasko unavailable to coach against the Saints, McCarthy said the team is discussing options for who will coach the offensive line this week. Tight ends coach Lunda Wells, quality control coach/offense Chase Haslett and consultant Ben McAdoo all could help fill in, McCarthy said.
