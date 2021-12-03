Updates: Cooper, Lawrence Officially Active

2:11 p.m. - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has missed the last six quarters of football for the Cowboys, said he will play Thursday against the Saints. Lamb told reporters in a virtual conference call that he's feeling a lot better after suffering a concussion in Kansas City on Nov. 21. Lamb was able to practice on Monday.

"A head injury is nothing to play with," said Lamb, who was close to playing last Thursday against the Raiders but was scratched as inactive at the last second. "Obviously, I wanted to be in there. I wasn't feeling like myself, kind of something still lingering around. I couldn't describe what it was and I knew at that moment that I wasn't mentally nor physically prepared."