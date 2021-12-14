#DALvsWAS

More To The Offense's Struggles Than "A Slump"

Dec 13, 2021 at 06:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

More-To-The-Offense’s-Struggles-Than-“A-Slump”-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Whatever the issues might be with his offense, Mike McCarthy made it clear that they extend beyond his quarterback.

The Cowboys' head coach visited with reporters Monday following a 27-20 win at FedEx Field, and the first few minutes of the press conference centered around Dak Prescott. Most notably, McCarthy was asked if his quarterback was working through a midseason slump – a notion he shot down.

"It's different in football. A lot of things go into it. I don't think Dak is in a slump," he said. "I think everything has not gone the way we would like to go are things we can improve on. That's the focus this week."

That's something McCarthy touched on Sunday evening following the game. Slumps are typically associated with baseball players, and how they're faring in the batters' box. As McCarthy noted at the time, football features 11 moving parts working against 11 moving parts, making it much harder to evaluate any one person's issues.

"We've just got to get back to being more consistent and I think that's the biggest thing," said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. "There's a flow to offense and I think we just got to find our flow and find our rhythm there."

If slumps aren't a thing, there's no shortage of people wondering what else the problem might be. Both McCarthy and Moore were asked a question that's been on a lot of minds recently: is Prescott fully healthy after injuring his calf in the Oct. 17 win in New England?

"He's a little sore. He took a few hits in the game, but yeah, he's healthy," McCarthy said.

If that is indeed the case, it only adds to the confounding nature of the Cowboys' problems. Lineup changes and injuries have been a big cause for concern over much of the last month, but the vast majority of the offense's major components were available on Sunday. It's one thing for an offense to struggle, but it becomes more frustrating when there's no apparent explanation.

Moore acknowledged some frustration, allowing that the Cowboys' recent dip in performance has been a bit too much, even during the standard ebbs and flows of the season. That said, he added that Prescott – along with the rest of the offensive personnel – have the right makeup to work their way out of it.

"You go through things like this," he said. "The biggest thing is guys keep coming in with the right approach, kind of clean slate and get back into this thing, keep working and getting better and I feel like our group is a really, really good group that if you're going through a little bump you want to go through it with these types of guy."

Can QB have a slump and is Dak in one _ I wouldn't say a quarterback is having a slump. We got a chance to go through the videos as a staff and the players went through this morning. Everyone was out of here by 2 o'clock today. We'll just keep working. It goes this way sometimes.

Is he healthy _ Yeah, he's healthy. He's a little sore. He took a few hits in the game, but yeah, he's healthy.

Related Content

news

Updates: Wilson On Covid List; Change At Guard?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Further Review: A 'Guaranteed' Good Time in D.C.

The day after each game this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
news

Spagnola: Defending Their Honor And Standing

The Dallas defense stepped up to defend the Cowboys' honor and standing against rival Washington.
news

Eatman: Bringing Swag, Benches & The Fight To D.C.

The Cowboys won this fight long before the game even started on Sunday.
news

La'el Collins Here To Protect His QB "At All Costs"

With the game on the line and his quarterback sent into the bench after what he called an "uncalled for" hit, Collins was right there for his quarterback.
news

McCarthy Sparks Rivalry; Makes Good On Prediction

Perhaps Mike McCarthy's guarantee coming into the Cowboys' matchup with Washington and Ron Rivera's ensuing response were much ado about nothing.
news

Offense Cobbles Together Varied Rushing Attack

With Tony Pollard inactive and Ezekiel Elliott seemingly still less than 100 percent, the Cowboys managed to have just enough success on the ground to squeak out a victory. 
news

Don't Forget These 5: Washington's 5-Point Penalty

Plays that might get forgotten include a flag on WFT that led to five points for the Cowboys.
news

Game Recap: Defense Leads To 27-20 Win

With Dak Prescott and the offense continuing to struggle, the Dallas defense leads the Cowboys to a 27-20 victory over Washington.
news

Cowboys Have New "Bench" Marks This Sunday 

The Cowboys rented four benches from a local companyin the D.C. area. When they arrived at the stadium Sunday, they were already decked out in Cowboys logos and marks. 
news

Keys To Victory: Dallas Must Win In The Trenches

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Washington this Sunday.
Advertising