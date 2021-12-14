More To The Offense's Struggles Than "A Slump"

Moore acknowledged some frustration, allowing that the Cowboys' recent dip in performance has been a bit too much, even during the standard ebbs and flows of the season. That said, he added that Prescott – along with the rest of the offensive personnel – have the right makeup to work their way out of it.

"You go through things like this," he said. "The biggest thing is guys keep coming in with the right approach, kind of clean slate and get back into this thing, keep working and getting better and I feel like our group is a really, really good group that if you're going through a little bump you want to go through it with these types of guy."

Can QB have a slump and is Dak in one _ I wouldn't say a quarterback is having a slump. We got a chance to go through the videos as a staff and the players went through this morning. Everyone was out of here by 2 o'clock today. We'll just keep working. It goes this way sometimes.