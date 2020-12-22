Cowboys Have No Pro Bowlers; First Time Since 1989

For the first time in 31 years, the Cowboys will not have a Pro Bowl selection.

The NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters this year – although there won't be a game played because of the pandemic – and there was no representation for the Cowboys.

And because there is no game, the NFL did not even announce alternates, which sometimes can get other players into the Pro Bowl because of injuries and players participating in the Super Bowl.

The rosters are set this year, and the Cowboys were shut out for just the third time in franchise history. The only other years the Cowboys were without a Pro Bowler occurred in 1989, when they went 1-15 in the first season Jerry Jones owned the team, and also in 1986 – a 7-9 season.

For this year's team, 7-9 is the best record the Cowboys can get, although they would need to win the final two games. Even with that, there's a slim chance to make the playoffs considering Washington must also lose the final two games of the season to finish 6-10.

But more than just the record, the Cowboys are without a Pro Bowl player mainly because of the injuries.

Tyron Smith saw his streak of seven consecutive Pro Bowls snapped. He only played in two games and went to IR because of a neck injury.

Zack Martin missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, ending his streak of six straight. Injuries forced him out of the lineup on two occasions and he hasn't played since Thanksgiving because of a calf injury.

Ironically enough, Martin was having one of his better seasons, aside from the injuries, showing off his versatility by playing tackle as well, with a smooth transition.

Last year, the Cowboys had six Pro Bowlers in Smith, Martin, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Travis Frederick and Jaylon Smith.

Cooper has 82 catches (seventh in the NFC) for 952 yards (10th). Elliott ranks sixth in the NFC with 832 rushing yards.

By the NFL's count, Jaylon Smith leads the entire league with 133 tackles. But he was not voted into the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. Even last year, Smith made it as an alternate.

If Elliott ends the season on IR, which is a possibility considering his calf injury, the Cowboys would have a total of 18 Pro Bowl selections on IR with Tyron Smith (7), Zack Martin (6), Dak Prescott (2) and Elliott (3).