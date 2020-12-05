Updates: 4 Cowboys Questionable vs. Ravens

12:35 p.m. – Jerry Jones can find the positives in this trying season, and there seems to be a theme.

The Cowboys' owner and general manager was asked about little victories for 2020, and he was quick with his answer.

"I like what 92, Armstrong -- I'm seeing him have some little victories out there — not little," he said. "They're not little, but since we're using that vernacular."

This isn't the first time Jones has mentioned the third-year defensive end, who has seen an uptick in playing time since Everon Griffen was traded. So far this season, Armstrong has 21 tackles and a fumble recovery as part of the Cowboys' pass rush rotation.

Not just Armstrong, but Jones mentioned the opportunity for a lot of young players as a bright spot in a season that hasn't seen many of them. With any luck, it will pay dividends moving forward.

"We're getting great reps from a lot of young players," he said. "That has paid off for teams in the NFL forever, and that's how they come from back in the pack to the front of the pack, is not only do they have a lot of talent, but they got a lot of repetitions that they get in during these stages of a team that's struggling."