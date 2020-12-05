Updates: 4 Cowboys Questionable vs. Ravens

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Dec. 5 Updates
3:30 p.m. – Starting defensive end Aldon Smith (illness) returned to practice Saturday with full participation, a good sign for his availability Tuesday against the Ravens.
Smith is one of four Cowboys officially listed as questionable for the road game at Baltimore. Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) has practiced on a limited basis the last two days. Safety Donovan Wilson, who has emerged as a starter in recent weeks, injured his groin last week against Washington and hasn't practiced the last two days. Safety Steven Parker (ankle) has been sidelined this week, too.
Starting offensive tackles Zack Martin (calf) and Cameron Erving (knee) have been ruled out of Tuesday's game. Both were injured in the first quarter against Washington and are expected to be sidelined multiple weeks.
--------------------------------------------
Dec. 4 Updates
4:09 p.m. – Starting safety Donovan Wilson has been added to this week's injury report with a groin injury that kept him out of Friday's practice.
Wilson has been a bright spot on defense this season. The second-year safety has a team-best three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his first year as a starter.
Offensive tackle/guard Zack Martin (calf), offensive tackle Cam Erving (knee), defensive end Aldon Smith and safety Steven Parker (ankle) did not practice Friday. Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) had limited participation.
--------------------------------------------
12:42 p.m. – It doesn't sound like the season is quite over for two of the Cowboys' promising young players.
Asked Friday morning about the possibility of Tyler Biadasz and Trevon Diggs returning to the field this season, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said he was optimistic.
"There's a chance we could have them back, and we want them back," he told 105.3 FM The Fan.
Both rookies worked their way into the starting lineup in 2020, and made the most of those opportunities before injury struck in Week 9. Biadasz strained his hamstring during warmups before kickoff against Pittsburgh, while Diggs broke a bone in his foot during the fourth quarter of that 24-19 loss.
If either player can return before the end of the season, it sounds like the Cowboys would prefer as many reps as possible.
"There's no reason not to put them out there the minute they can play, because we got the entire offseason ahead of us," Jones said.
--------------------------------------------
12:35 p.m. – Jerry Jones can find the positives in this trying season, and there seems to be a theme.
The Cowboys' owner and general manager was asked about little victories for 2020, and he was quick with his answer.
"I like what 92, Armstrong -- I'm seeing him have some little victories out there — not little," he said. "They're not little, but since we're using that vernacular."
This isn't the first time Jones has mentioned the third-year defensive end, who has seen an uptick in playing time since Everon Griffen was traded. So far this season, Armstrong has 21 tackles and a fumble recovery as part of the Cowboys' pass rush rotation.
Not just Armstrong, but Jones mentioned the opportunity for a lot of young players as a bright spot in a season that hasn't seen many of them. With any luck, it will pay dividends moving forward.
"We're getting great reps from a lot of young players," he said. "That has paid off for teams in the NFL forever, and that's how they come from back in the pack to the front of the pack, is not only do they have a lot of talent, but they got a lot of repetitions that they get in during these stages of a team that's struggling."
--------------------------------------------
Dec. 3 Updates
3:30 p.m. - The Cowboys haven't been able to stay healthy at the cornerback position all year long, yet to have their top four cornerbacks play together in a game this year.
Perhaps that could happen here at the end of the season if rookie Trevon Diggs can return to action.
The second-round pick suffered a broken foot on Nov. 8 against Pittsburgh. Diggs has missed the last two games but Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said there's a chance he can get back on the field at some point this month.
"I think he's got a great opportunity," Jones said of Diggs. "I've seen him do some work this week. He's out of his boot. He's a competitive guy and I think he's going to be a great one for us. It wouldn't surprise me one bit if he gets back a little sooner than we thought."
--------------------------------------------
3:15 p.m. – The Cowboys didn't practice Thursday, but their first official injury report of the week estimates that cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), offensive tackle Cam Erving (knee), tackle/guard Zack Martin (calf), safety Steven Parker (ankle) and defensive Aldon Smith (illness) would not have practiced.
Next Tuesday's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, also did not practice Thursday following their rescheduled game against Pittsburgh.
--------------------------------------------
Nov. 26 Updates
On Sunday, CeeDee Lamb had one of the greatest catches of the season and had other key moments in a dramatic win.
But four days later, it was a different story for the rookie.
This time, Lamb dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone that would've tied the game. He also didn't come up with a fourth-down catch in the second quarter that proved to be a pivotal play.
""No, at the end of the day I just didn't make the play," Lamb said. "That's pretty much all I got to say."
Lamb finished the day with five catches for 21 yards.
--------------------------------------------
9:36 p.m. – Coming off a season-high 103 yards against Minnesota four days ago, Ezekiel Elliott and the running game never got rolling against Washington.
Elliott had just 10 carries Thursday, finishing the game with 32 yards. He also lost his fifth fumble of the season, a career-high, leading to a Washington field goal in the Cowboys' 47-16 loss.
"Just trying to fight for extra yards. I think maybe a foot kicked it out before I got down," he said.
--------------------------------------------
3:57 p.m. – Both Cowboys starting offensive tackles got injured on the offense's opening drive against Washington.
Zack Martin, making his second straight start at right tackle, limped off the field at the end of Dallas' field goal drive and headed for the locker room with assistance from the athletic training staff. He has been ruled out of the game with a calf injury.
Cam Erving suffered a knee injury during an 11-yard scramble by quarterback Andy Dalton earlier in the possession. He is questionable to return to the game.
Brandon Knight and Terence Steele are filling in at left and right tackle, respectively.
--------------------------------------------
2:10 p.m. – Anthony Brown won't be available for Thanksgiving.
There had been hope that the veteran corner, who injured his ribs Sunday in Minnesota, might be able to fight his way through the pain and play against Washington. That won't be the case.
Brown is the headliner among the Cowboys' seven inactives, along with Ben DiNucci, Malik Turner, Reggie Robinson, Bradlee Anae, Greg Senat and Ron'Dell Carter.
The rest of those aren't surprising. It's the same combination of unproven rookies and veteran depth signings that we've seen throughout the season. It is curious that Reggie Robinson, this year's fourth-round draft pick, is not being asked to address the depth concerns in the secondary – but the rookie has yet to be active this season, so it's hardly surprising.
Instead, it'll be two practice squad additions who help fill Brown's absence. Rashard Robinson and Deante Burton were called up from the practice squad on Wednesday, and they'll round out the depth chart behind Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.
--------------------------------------------
2:10 p.m. -- Captains today vs. Washington:
TE Dalton Schultz (offense)
S Donovan Wilson (defense)
LB Joe Thomas (special teams)
--------------------------------------------
Nov. 25 Updates
3:29 p.m. — CB Anthony Brown (ribs) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (back) are officially questionable for Thursday's game against Washington.
Both players had limited participation in Wednesday's practice. Monday, Mike McCarthy sounded confident Zuerlein would be ready. Brown's practice work is encouraging for Thursday, too.
The Cowboys did elevate cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Deante Burton from the practice squad for depth Thursday in case Brown is limited or doesn't play.
--------------------------------------------
2:45 p.m. – The Cowboys made some roster moves ahead of Thursday's game against Washington, signing center Adam Redmond from the practice squad and elevating cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.
Robinson also was elevated from the practice squad last Saturday and played a lot in the second half against Minnesota after starter Anthony Brown suffered a ribs injury.
--------------------------------------------