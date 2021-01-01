Updates: 2 Players Placed On COVID List

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
3:15 p.m. – The Cowboys have placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 17 trip to New York.
Darian Thompson and Justin Hamilton have both been placed on the list, which is reserved for players that have either tested positive or had a close contact with COVID-19.
The Cowboys used their extended protocols on Friday morning in an effort to mitigate any possible spread. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the team was conducting virtual meetings Friday.
"We're going to do the extended protocol today. So, we actually, as I'm on here right now, all of the virtual meetings are occurring with the coaches and players," he said. "And I guess we'll be back to what you call a standard Saturday schedule in the morning."
The Cowboys have been one of the league's more successful teams in combating the virus. Since the start of the season, only four players on the roster – Andy Dalton, Tyrone Crawford, Chidobe Awuzie and practice squad defensive tackle Walter Palmore – have been placed on the reserve list.
3:15 p.m. – Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) and cornerback Rashard Robinson have officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Giants.
Starting safety Xavier Woods (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday. Woods did not play last Sunday against the Eagles but has been able to practice on a limited basis this week.
--------------------------------------------
Dec. 31 Updates
3:15 p.m. – Starting safety Xavier Woods (ribs) did not play against the Eagles last Sunday but has practiced on a limited basis the last two days, an encouraging sign heading into the regular-season finale against the Giants.
Four players on the current active roster did not practice again today: Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), safety Darian Thompson (concussion), safety Donovan Wilson (illness) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee).
--------------------------------------------
Dec. 30 Updates
3:04 p.m. – Four players on the Cowboys' current active roster did not practice today: linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), safety Donovan Wilson (illness), safety Darian Thompson (concussion) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee).
Safety Xavier Woods (ribs) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring and groin) had limited participation.
--------------------------------------------
Dec. 29 Updates
4 p.m. – The Cowboys have waived offensive tackle Jordan Mills.
Mills, an eight-year veteran, has spent most of the season on the practice squad but had been on the active roster since Dec. 17.
The Cowboys now have seven offensive linemen on the current active roster. This season, teams can carry 48 players on the game day roster (up from 46 in past years) if at least eight linemen dress.
Starting guard/tackle Zack Martin (calf) is eligible to be activated from the Reserve/Injured list this week, though Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones on Tuesday (via 105.3 The Fan) sounded unsure that Martin would be ready to return to game action this week.
--------------------------------------------
Andy Dalton is among three finalists for the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week award.
The veteran QB completed 22 of 30 passes for a season-high 377 passing yards with three touchdowns in the Cowboys' 37-17 win over the Eagles.
Dalton joins Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and the Bengals' Brandon Allen as this week's nominees.
To vote for Dalton, click here!
--------------------------------------------
Dec. 28 Updates
1:04 p.m. - When the Cowboys placed Zack Martin on IR earlier this month, there was always a thought he could come back and play. That contingency rested on the chances the Cowboys would still be in the playoff hunt.
But here they are with a game to play and needing a win and a Washington loss to claim the NFC East title.
On Monday, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones was asked about Martin's chances of playing Sunday against the Giants with a calf injury.
"Zack has been week to week. I really didn't think he had any opportunity, in reality, as we were working through his injury," Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" in Dallas. "The best of the best options would be the last game of the season. We'll see how he does this week. Obviously we'll make a decision that's in his best interest and our best interest here as we see how he works during the week."
If Martin does play, he could return to his regular right guard spot, currently manned by Connor McGovern. But perhaps Martin would return to right tackle, the spot he played for two games before suffering the calf injury.
--------------------------------------------