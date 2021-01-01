Updates: 2 Players Placed On COVID List

1:04 p.m. - When the Cowboys placed Zack Martin on IR earlier this month, there was always a thought he could come back and play. That contingency rested on the chances the Cowboys would still be in the playoff hunt.

But here they are with a game to play and needing a win and a Washington loss to claim the NFC East title.

On Monday, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones was asked about Martin's chances of playing Sunday against the Giants with a calf injury.

"Zack has been week to week. I really didn't think he had any opportunity, in reality, as we were working through his injury," Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" in Dallas. "The best of the best options would be the last game of the season. We'll see how he does this week. Obviously we'll make a decision that's in his best interest and our best interest here as we see how he works during the week."

If Martin does play, he could return to his regular right guard spot, currently manned by Connor McGovern. But perhaps Martin would return to right tackle, the spot he played for two games before suffering the calf injury.