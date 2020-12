9 / 10

Remember Me: Joe Looney started his career with the 49ers, getting drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 season. He played three years for the 49ers, starting only four games before he went to Tennessee in 2015 and then has spent the last five years in Dallas. Looney was on the 49ers squad that beat the Cowboys in the 2014 opener.

Tony Pollard got the start in place of Ezekiel Elliott and had over 150 all-purpose yards, including 132 from scrimmage. He hurt the 49ers in the passing game with six catches and then had a back-breaking 40-yard touchdown run – his second of the game – to seal with the win in the fourth quarter.