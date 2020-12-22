Vander Esch's Injury Status Ahead Of Eagles Game

FRISCO, Texas – Of the Cowboys players injured against the 49ers, it sounds like linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will have the biggest challenge being ready for this Sunday's home game against the Eagles.

Vander Esch exited with an ankle injury in the second half of Sunday's 41-33 win over San Francisco and did not return. Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Vander Esch has a sprain and said the starting linebacker's availability against Philadelphia is in doubt at this point in the week.