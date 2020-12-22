Vander Esch's Injury Status Ahead Of Eagles Game

FRISCO, Texas – Of the Cowboys players injured against the 49ers, it sounds like linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will have the biggest challenge being ready for this Sunday's home game against the Eagles.
Vander Esch exited with an ankle injury in the second half of Sunday's 41-33 win over San Francisco and did not return. Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Vander Esch has a sprain and said the starting linebacker's availability against Philadelphia is in doubt at this point in the week.
"I don't see Leighton having a chance to maybe play this week. Obviously we'll get more into that diagnosis come Wednesday. But it's maybe a couple-week injury."
If Vander Esch can't play Sunday, Sean Lee and Joe Thomas presumably would be in line for more snaps at linebacker. Lee played a season-high 27 snaps and had three tackles against the 49ers.
The Cowboys announced four other injuries after the game: wide receiver Michael Gallup (hip strain), Antwaun Woods (ankle sprain), safety Xavier Woods (rib) and cornerback Chris Westry (knee sprain).
Running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) did not play against the 49ers, but McCarthy anticipates Elliott having a chance to return to the lineup this week.