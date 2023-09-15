Cowboys-Jets: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — It's not often these two teams meet, and the circumstances in which they are scheduled to in 2023 were supposed to be vastly different from what they actually are now. Aaron Rodgers will not take the field again this season for the New York Jets, and that means it's Zach Wilson's show at quarterback as the former third-overall pick tries to land a massive upset against the Dallas Cowboys and their elite defense.

The matchup will mark only the 13th meeting in the history of both longstanding franchises, the Cowboys looking to push their win-loss total in the series to 8-5 and their regular season start to 2-0, understanding they’ll need to deal with a dominant defense themselves on the other side of the field — seeing as the Jets have proven they can take the ball away and upset a contender (i.e., the Buffalo Bills last week).

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Sunday, Sept. 17 Time : 4:25 pm ET

: 4:25 pm ET Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Dak Prescott sounds ready for the fight, and Micah Parsons is out to prove a point, but so are the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh, in a midday game that is sure to draw every football fan's attention on Sunday afternoon.

And that should include yours as well, because you'll not want to miss a moment of this action in Dallas.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: CBS Sports (national),CBS 11 DFW (Local)

CBS Sports (national),CBS 11 DFW (Local) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire) , Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 2:00-3:00 p.m.: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

, Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

12:30-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline)

Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales (sideline) Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava (sideline)

POSTGAME SHOW:

Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire) , Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 7:00 p.m.: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church

, Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)

(DFW listening area) End of game – 9:30 p.m.: Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

