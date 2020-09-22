Cowboys "Keeping An Eye" On D-Law's Knee

"Well, he's sound physically in my mind," Jones said. "Now, does he have a nick or does he have nicks? Absolutely."

It will be interesting to see how much the injury limits Lawrence in practice this week. Even before he got hurt, the Cowboys' pass rush has been underwhelming through two weeks. Aldon Smith got one sack in the season opening loss to the L.A. Rams, and Everson Griffen notched his first sack late in Sundays win against Atlanta.

But for the most part, the Cowboys have struggled to generate consistent pressure, which is disappointing given the flashes the pass rush showed during training camp.

Given the size of his contract, Lawrence has taken plenty of criticism when the pass rush has struggled – a fact that Jones was asked about Tuesday morning. Jones credited Lawrence's will and determination in why he thinks the Cowboys will get that unit going in the future.