Role Call | 2022

Role Call: What Is Damone Clark's Timeline?

Jun 06, 2022 at 12:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Role-Call--What-Is-Damone-Clark’s-Timeline-hero

(Editor's Note: The offseason program is in full swing, and it's no longer too early to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. The series continues today with linebacker Damone Clark.)

How he got here: It's an annual storyline that hurts for the player and benefits the team. Clark was one of the most high-profile players in this year's draft class to suffer an injury setback. A second-team All-America and first-team All-SEC player at LSU, Clark was widely seen as a Top 100 prospect, until it was discovered at the NFL Combine that he would require surgery on a herniated disc in his neck. While he is expected to make a full recovery, the setback will likely cost Clark much of his rookie season, which is what eventually pushed him down to the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys picked him up with the No. 176 overall pick.

What's next: Sometimes things come strangely full circle. It was actually the Cowboys' medical staff that discovered the issue with Clark's neck during his Combine medicals, so it's safe to say Clark feels a level of comfort with the people in charge of his rehabilitation. Now, the goal will be getting him onto the field as quickly as possible. It's not going to be an overnight process, but Cowboys officials have raved about Clark's dedication and business-like approach. Asked about it during draft weekend, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said he "absolutely" thought Clark could be available at some point during the 2022 season.

Bet you didn't know: The Cowboys are building a reputation for drafting LSU players – particularly defenders. Clark is the fifth LSU defender they've spent a pick on in the last 20 years, and the third linebacker -- along with last year's fourth-round pick, Jabril Cox, and 2003 fourth-rounder Bradie James, who went on to play 157 games and make 757 tackles for the team.

Quotable: "When you sat down and talked to him, he was all business, he was all about ball. "He wore that number at LSU for a reason, and you got that feeling when you met with him." – Cowboys executive vice president of player personnel, Will McClay

Related Content

news

Role Call: What Dante Fowler Jr. Adds On Defense

Dante Fowler Jr. has a new team here in Dallas, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn already knows Fowler's skills well -- and how to maximize his talents.

news

Role Call: Projecting Tyler Smith's Summer

The Cowboys keep describing Tyler Smith as a "left side" player, but how exactly will they split up his work load between guard and tackle?

news

Role Call: Drummond Brings Championship Resume

Even before rookie WR Dontario Drummond starred in the SEC, he learned how to win, playing a big role on championship teams that could help him as he works for a roster spot.

news

Role Call: Garibay Focused On His Mental Approach

Rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay doesn't have any competition right now on the roster. But the rookie said he's focused on the kicks, not the players around him.

news

Role Call: Devin Harper Capitalized On Extra Year

With a breakout sixth season in college, linebacker Devin Harper got the Cowboys' attention in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Now he'll look to grab a roster spot this summer.

news

Role Call: How Sam Williams Can Be Impactful

While Sam Williams isn't ready to be compared to Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are hoping to put the Ole Miss rookie in the right situations to make a big impact right away.

news

Role Call: Alec Lindstrom Joins Family Business

Cowboys rookie center Alec Lindstrom has a chance to follow in his family's footsteps and earn a spot on an NFL roster.

news

Role Call: How Bland's Track Experience Will Help

Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland will have plenty of competition when fighting for a roster spot, but the fifth-round pick is counting on his unique track experience to help.

news

Role Call: Finding A Plan For Ryan Nall

Ryan Nall signed on in April after a four-year stint in Chicago. Could he carve out a place for himself in the Cowboys' running back room?

news

Role Call: A Fresh Start For James Washington

Following the Cowboys' decisions in this year's draft, has the expectation changed at all for James Washington?

Advertising