Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Cowboys Leave Oxnard; TRAINing Camp Rolls to LA

Aug 16, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Cowboys-Leave-Oxnard;-TRAINing-Camp-Rolls-to-LA-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

While training camp is not technically over, the Cowboys' visit to Oxnard, Calif. has ended.

After arriving on July 25, the team has completed its annual trek to the River Ridge fields. But its stay in California continues as the Cowboys took the train down to the Los Angeles area for the rest of the week.

The Cowboys will practice with the LA Chargers on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday's game with the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

But just like last week in Denver, the most important part of this trip will be the mid-week practices, which should be spirited and highly-competitive.

That's what the Cowboys experienced with the Broncos, and that's what they will be expecting this week in Los Angeles.

"It will be good, we got some of that out in Denver," Zack Martin said, referring to the practices that included many fights between snaps. "We want to just get to the football. Hopefully we can go out there and have two solid workdays and get good reps for our guys."

Veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said the game speed between the practices and the actual preseason games are "pretty similar." And that's why he's excited about getting the scrimmage-like work, even if it means he likely won't suit up Saturday night.

"You always want to play. But we get our reps in practice," Vander Esch said on Tuesday following the final walk-through practice in Oxnard. "We're practicing against (the Chargers) twice. If we get the majority of those reps, that's what counts, too."

The Cowboys will practice at the Chargers' facility in Irvine for two days. Following Saturday's game, the Cowboys will return home to Dallas.

The final preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium against the Seahawks.

Related Content

news

Rank 'Em: Parsons Leads Top 10 Cowboys in Camp

Our staff writers took a moment to cast their ballot for those they believe are the top-10 thus far, and the votes have been tallied.

news

Battlegrounds: Wanting "Kick For Kick" Competition

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Maher Chooses This Crazy Life Of A Kicker

Brett Maher's ongoing ride on the traveling kicker caravan has landed him back with the Cowboys with a chance to compete for the team's kicking job.

news

Identifying 5 Bright Spots From Preseason Opener

The Cowboys lost their preseason opener to the Broncos, 17-7, but head coach Mike McCarthy saw plenty of positive things on film.

news

Updates: Vander Esch Excited To Play With Barr

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Running Back Depth Starting to Surface

There might not have been many bright spots on Saturday but the running backs turned some heads, enough to wonder how this position is shaking out.

news

Cowboys To Reduce Training Camp Roster To 85

The Cowboys are getting ready to wrap things up in Oxnard before heading to Los Angeles. But before that, the team will cut the roster down to 85 players.

news

Catch-Up: Recapping A Week From Cali to Denver

Check out the big storylines from last week as the Cowboys made big announcements, had injury news, went to Denver and played the first preseason game.

news

Dak, Parsons Among 20+ Players Out vs. Broncos

The Cowboys are keeping more than 20 players out for Saturday's game with the Broncos, mostly for precautionary reasons. To no surprise, Pro Bowl players such as Dak, Parsons, Diggs, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin headline the list.

news

Keeping An Eye On These 8 Players Saturday Night

While most of the big-name players won't be in action Saturday night, that still leaves us with plenty of guys to evaluate. Here are the 8 guys we'll be watching closely.

news

Mick Shots: Spirited Practice Spawns Growth

Yesterday's practice was a chance for some of the Cowboys' young players to grow. Plus, the Dak to Lamb connection is looking good, a coaching connection and more.

Advertising