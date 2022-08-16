Cowboys Leave Oxnard; TRAINing Camp Rolls to LA

While training camp is not technically over, the Cowboys' visit to Oxnard, Calif. has ended.
After arriving on July 25, the team has completed its annual trek to the River Ridge fields. But its stay in California continues as the Cowboys took the train down to the Los Angeles area for the rest of the week.
The Cowboys will practice with the LA Chargers on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday's game with the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
But just like last week in Denver, the most important part of this trip will be the mid-week practices, which should be spirited and highly-competitive.
That's what the Cowboys experienced with the Broncos, and that's what they will be expecting this week in Los Angeles.
"It will be good, we got some of that out in Denver," Zack Martin said, referring to the practices that included many fights between snaps. "We want to just get to the football. Hopefully we can go out there and have two solid workdays and get good reps for our guys."
Veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said the game speed between the practices and the actual preseason games are "pretty similar." And that's why he's excited about getting the scrimmage-like work, even if it means he likely won't suit up Saturday night.
"You always want to play. But we get our reps in practice," Vander Esch said on Tuesday following the final walk-through practice in Oxnard. "We're practicing against (the Chargers) twice. If we get the majority of those reps, that's what counts, too."
The Cowboys will practice at the Chargers' facility in Irvine for two days. Following Saturday's game, the Cowboys will return home to Dallas.
The final preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium against the Seahawks.