Cowboys Mailbag: Austin's Speed To Stretch The Field?

Mailbag: Opportunities for New Players?
Having signed good and experienced players in T.Y. Hilton, Takk McKinley, Mackenzie Alexander, Trayvon Mullen and Anthony Rush, why have they not been given any opportunities yet? Are they just not ready for the scheme or are there any other reasons?
Mailbag: Can Coaches Help Stop Mistakes?
What can the coaching staff do to stop the knuckleheaded lulls? If it's not interceptions, it's penalties. If it's not a leaky run defense, it's questionable play-calling. Will we ever see a complete game again?
Mailbag: Reasons For Tight Coverage Throws?
Dak Prescott has one of the highest percentages in the NFL throwing into tight coverage. Why, in your opinion, is this stat so high?
Mailbag: Where is the Defensive Pressure?
What has happened to our defensive pressure? Have the number of nicks and bruises leveled out the playing field for some of our competitors?
Mailbag: Can the Offense Find Focus Early?
Clearly the Cowboys can turn it on and control their destiny, but what can be done to help the offense gain that focus from the start?
Mailbag: Missed Throws a Bigger Problem?
Dak Prescott's interceptions have gotten a lot of attention, but do you think the bigger problem is all of his missed throws? Balls falling at the feet of receivers or thrown behind receivers?
Mailbag: Stick With Up-Tempo Offense?
Why don't we use it more instead of the conventional huddling up before running the play?
Mailbag: Realistic Expectations For T.Y. Hilton?
So I'm excited about the move but should I temper my expectations? What can he provide at this point in his career and at this point in the season?
Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?
No doubt Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but do you worry about the offensive line keeping chemistry and continuity once he returns? And will this slow Tyler Smith's development at all?
Mailbag: Using Upcoming Games to Prepare?
Do you think the Cowboys will use these next two games against lesser opponents to try new things and prepare for that final three-game gauntlet against the Eagles, Titans and Commanders?
Mailbag: How to Replace Anthony Brown?
I'm really concerned about our depth in the secondary after losing Anthony Brown. How will the Cowboys replace him?