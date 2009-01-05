Cowboys Mailbag: Cowboys Needing A Good Nose Tackle?

Mailbag: Traits to Compliment Receiver Room?
Whether it's through a draft pick or free agent signing (or both), what styles or traits would best complement what we have returning in the wide receiver room?
Mailbag: Will Quinn Return Help Keep Free Agents?
With Dan Quinn staying as the team's defensive coordinator, do you think that might help keep some of the Cowboys' defensive free agents? I thought Donovan Wilson would follow Quinn for sure
Mailbag: Give Maher a Chance To Compete?
Why is kicker Brett Maher being totally written off for 2023? I understand he struggled in the playoffs, but he was "Money Maher" before then. Why not invite him to training camp and have a competition?
Mailbag: Flip the Rookie Contract Scenario?
While Micah Parsons' on his rookie contract, does it make sense to channel some extra resources, to the defensive side of the ball now to surround him with more talent?
Mailbag: Steele's Timeline; Tyron At Right Tackle?
What is the timeline for right tackle Terence Steele? Is it logical then to assume Tyron Smith is your right tackle at the start of next season? Any chance Smith becomes this team's swing tackle in 2023?
Mailbag: Learning From Super Bowl Teams?
I'm not criticizing Cowboys' leadership here. I love the team's makeup. But what have the Eagles done since their disastrous 4-11-1 season in 2020 that the Cowboys could learn from? What takeaways are there from the Chiefs' ability to sustain success?
Mailbag: Three Cowboys Finalists Hurt Woodson?
Do you think the fact that three Cowboys were finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year hurt Darren Woodson's chances at getting in?
Mailbag: Super Bowl From Cowboys' Perspective?
My love for the Cowboys would not let me root for the Eagles at all, but I did appreciate the great game – and happy for the ending. Just curious to what the big takeaways from this game would be for the Cowboys' perspective?
Mailbag: Right Players for McCarthy's New Offense?
Does Dallas have the right personnel to run Mike McCarthy's new West Coast offense efficiently? Considering he may be on the hot seat next, can he even get his offense successfully installed and clicking on all cylinders in one offseason?
Mailbag: A New Free Agent Philosophy Coming?
Could there be a change of philosophy in the Cowboys' front office? Should there be if they want to get over the top?
Mailbag: How Will Cowboys Offense Change?
With Mike McCarthy calling plays, a new coordinator and several new offensive coaches, how will the offense be different going forward?