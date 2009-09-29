Cowboys Mailbag: Does Felix Have A Durability Problem?

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?
Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position?
Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?
There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason?
Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?
If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?
Mailbag: Can Gallimore Bounce Back in 2023?
We've seen Neville Gallimore have success. But with the addition of Mazi Smith and keeping Hankins, what should we expect from Gallimore this year?
Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?
Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?
Mailbag: Building A Team Less Reliant on QB?
Mailbag: Worry About Guard By Committee?
Will the RB situations around the league involving guys like Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook impact an eventual deal with Tony Pollard?
Mailbag: CB Depth A Concern? Bring "AB" Back?
The top three cornerbacks are one of the best trios in the league. But what about behind them? Should Anthony Brown be considered?
Mailbag: Will RB Pushback Affect Pollard Deal?
Mailbag: Keep Things Simple For Rookies?
As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?
Mailbag: Does The Work End During Pause?
