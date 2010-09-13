Cowboys Mailbag:Due to the events that took place in Sunday's game, what good does it do the Cowboys

Mailbag: Timeline For Dak? Tony Pollard's Camp?
I am wondering how Tony Pollard has looked so far this offseason?
Mailbag: Progress From The New D-Linemen?
With many new draft picks this year added to the defensive line, how are they panning out? Is Quinton Bohanna doing anything noteworthy?
Mailbag: How Much Pass-Run Balance On Offense?
With the emergence of Dak Prescott and with Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins slimming down, has this offense transitioned from run-first to pass-first?
Mailbag: Patience With The Backup Quarterbacks?
Isn't it smarter to stand pat with the current three backups and allow us time to evaluate their play in practice and in the upcoming preseason games?
Mailbag: Detailing Week 1 Starters & Backups At DT
DT is one of the deepest positions on the roster in terms of guys with serious chances at roster spots. Who would you say starts, who are the backups, and who's on the outside looking in?
Mailbag: Sign Another Backup QB?
With Blake Bortles' recent release from Green Bay, why not bring him in and see what he's got?
Mailbag: How Does The CB Battle Look So Far?
How's the battle at cornerback shaping up? Who is getting reps with the first team and what are your gut feelings about the day one starter opposite of Trevon Diggs?
Mailbag: Timing Of Malik Hooker Interest?
Why another look at Malik Hooker at safety if we already passed on him and there are six safeties on the roster at this time? What has changed since his last visit?
Mailbag: Keeping 6 WRs? Niswander's Future?
Is it fair, and I realize "fair" is a subjective term, that Hunter Niswander is being asked to be both punter and kicker, while in competition with Bryan Anger for the punter position?
Mailbag: Going Heavy At Certain Roster Positions?
With a few players who can play more than one position on defense – safety/linebacker, linebacker/pass rusher, edge rusher/defensive tackle – wouldn't this allow the team to go heavy at several positions?
Mailbag: Set At D-Line, Or Geno Atkins An Option?
What are the odds that the Cowboys sign Geno Atkins? I think he would be a nice bridge for a veteran player to help the young defensive line.