Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: Jason Witten Not Getting The Ball Often?

Nov 26, 2008 at 07:56 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: 49ers Biggest Offensive Threat?

Who on the 49ers offense is your biggest threat to take over the game?  Deebo Samuel maybe Christian McCaffrey? Brock Purdy? Or is it the overall physicality that the 49ers bring?

news

Mailbag: Will Extra Rest Be an Advantage?

Thanks to the NFL's scheduling, the 49ers, who played on Saturday, will have two full days of extra rest than the Cowboys after Monday night's game. How big of an advantage is all this for the 49ers?

news

Mailbag: Can Maher Regroup? Add Another Kicker?

Do you think Brett Maher can mentally find his mojo again before the 49ers game?

news

Mailbag: Press Coverage vs. Brady's Quick Throws?

If Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is prone to release the ball in two to three seconds, wouldn't it suit the Cowboys to play press-man coverage to disturb the receivers' routes and give our defensive line time to get their hands on Brady?

news

Mailbag: How to Help the Cornerbacks?

What can the Cowboys do to help the cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs without opening themselves up to big plays elsewhere?

news

Mailbag: Has Micah Parsons Been Mismanaged?

Would it have been better if he had played more linebacker to take advantage of his quickness and keep him fresh?

news

Mailbag: Enough Time for O-Line to Improve?

Given the injuries and shuffling along the offensive line, do you think the Cowboys can improve enough up front to compete against the defensive lines they'll face in the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: First Down Calls Getting Too Predictable?

Why is our first-down offense consistently so predictable with running the ball? Why not sprinkle in some quick passes to at least make second and thirds downs easier to convert?

news

Mailbag: Does This Season Feels Different?

It just feels like they are playing more as the hunter instead of the role of the hunted? Which position would you rather be in?

news

Mailbag: Move Tyron Smith Back to Left Tackle?

Tyron Smith is the best left tackle and there is concern that, at his age, Jason Peters may not be able to play 50-60 snaps. Better to have Josh Ball or someone spell Peters at right tackle than left?

news

Mailbag: Too Many Specialists On The Roster?

When only 46 players can be active per game, and 53 on the active roster, doesn't it seem sort of risky to make five of those guys "specialists"?

news

Mailbag: Should the NFL Add This Stat?

Do you think the NFL should have a statistic called "Team Interceptions"?

Advertising