Cowboys Mailbag:Randy Saleh, Bedford, Texas:

Mailbag: Biggest Surprise From Roster Decisions?
In your opinion, what was the biggest surprise from roster cuts and where do you see the Cowboys still needing to add competition/depth?
Mailbag: Cowboys' Talent vs. Rest Of The League?
Bleacher Report just ranked the Cowboys as the third-most talented roster in the entire NFL. What do you guys think and where would you rank them against the league?
Mailbag: Would Cam Newton Be A Backup QB?
With Cam Newton out in New England, what are the chances the Cowboys look at him as a backup?
Mailbag: Does Preseason Record Really Matter?
What is the take-home message from the Cowboys' four preseason losses?
Mailbag: Cowboys' Toughest Roster Decision?
In your mind, what will be the toughest decision/position for the Cowboys during final roster cuts?
Mailbag: Best Options For The Swing Tackle Job?
Should the thinking be that a backup tackle for both sides is now necessary, providing slightly more specialism on each side, meaning perhaps Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele both make the final roster?
Mailbag: Going Light At RB? Alarcón's Progress?
I was wondering, what´s your evaluation so far from Isaac Alarcon, do you think at some point he could be on the active roster?
Mailbag: Potential Roster Cut or Trades?
Give me your best guess about some trades that could happen before this 53-man roster is set.
Mailbag: Changing Expectations On Defense?
I know, its preseason and it's very limited exposure, however, I am curious if any of you all are getting a little more excited about what this unit might become?
Mailbag: Will The Offense Be In Sync Week 1?
The full starting offense is getting few or no reps in preseason. This is bound to leave them rusty. Agree or disagree?