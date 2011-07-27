Cowboys Mailbag:What do you make of the Cowboys' offensive line reshuffling? Will they be improved?

Mailbag: Spotting The Ball? Does Dak Stack Up?
Do you think Dak elevates the team or does the team elevate him? Dak is being paid to produce like the guys we saw this weekend, but I don't think he has it in him if the opposing team is competitive.
Mailbag: 49ers Changing Opinions? O-Line Play?
With the 49ers ousting the Packers, does this change how the Cowboys, and more so how Dak, is viewed for losing to them in the wild card round? How would things change if the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl?
Mailbag: Why Pollard Didn't Get More Touches?
Why was he used so little in a game where the offense definitely could have used a spark?
Mailbag: Tougher Schedule In '22? Fix Penalties?
This year Dallas gets the Bucs, Bengals and at Green Bay as a "reward" for finishing first. Do you think that will have a negative impact on next year?
Mailbag: What About The Other Snap? Top 3 Needs?
What do you consider the Cowboys' top three needs heading into this offseason?
Mailbag: Early Analysis On Upcoming Free Agents
Let's look to the future. Which upcoming free agents do we have a good chance to keep, and who will we probably lose?
Mailbag: Is Dallas Being Disrespected?
How about we play that disrespect card and use it and be the team that comes out like a house on fire and goes up 14-0 early, rather than being on the receiving end?
Mailbag: Top Dal-SF Memory? Offense or Defer?
With the history of these two teams, what are some of your favorite games, plays, or memories from this rivalry?
Mailbag: Wilson's Fit? Breakout Candidate?
Without taking anything away from Gallup, is it possible Cedrick Wilson actually does more for this offense?
Mailbag: SF's D-Line? Coordinator Speculation?
Do you think they would be willing to use him more as a 6th OL in this game, especially to help out in the interior?
Mailbag: D-Ware's HOF Chances? A Notable Snub?
Do you think DeMarcus Ware will make it in his first year of eligibility?