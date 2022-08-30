Cowboys Make 28 Moves To Reach Roster Limit

FRISCO, Texas – As expected, the Cowboys have made a flurry of roster moves to reach the 53-player limit before Tuesday's NFL deadline.

Despite Tuesday's moves – 25 players waived, two players waived/injured, one player placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury – the roster is far from "final."

For example, left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) are expected to go on returnable Reserve/Injured later this week after being on the active roster for at least one day. That allows them to be eligible to return from injury at some point this season. (Rookie linebacker Damone Clark (neck) can go to Reserve/NFI and still be eligible to return this season.)

Once those moves are made after Tuesday, it will open up active roster spots for the possible return of certain players. The Cowboys currently don't have a kicker, long snapper or backup quarterback on the 53 after cutting Brett Maher, Jake McQuaide, Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci. Obviously, that won't be the case forever. Look for the Cowboys to address those positions in the coming days on both the active roster and practice squad. Standout special teams player C.J. Goodwin is likely another candidate to eventually return if he remains unsigned.

Here is the complete list of roster moves made by the Cowboys on Tuesday. Just keep in mind that things will likely continue to change over the course of the week.

Waived:

G Isaac Alarcon

DT Josiah Bronson

DE Markaviest Bryant

T Aviante Collins

S Tyler Coyle

RB Malik Davis

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Dontario Drummond

C James Empey

CB C.J. Goodwin

QB Will Grier

LB Storey Jackson

LB Malik Jefferson

G Braylon Jones

C Alec Lindstrom

K Brett Maher

TE Sean McKeon

LS Jake McQuaide

QB Cooper Rush

T Amon Simon

WR Brandon Smith

DE Mika Tafua

S Juanyeh Thomas

WR T.J. Vasher

DT Carlos Watkins

Waived/Injured:

RB Aaron Shampklin

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/NFI: