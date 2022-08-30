#TBvsDAL

Cowboys Make 28 Moves To Reach Roster Limit

Aug 30, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – As expected, the Cowboys have made a flurry of roster moves to reach the 53-player limit before Tuesday's NFL deadline.

Despite Tuesday's moves – 25 players waived, two players waived/injured, one player placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury – the roster is far from "final."

For example, left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) are expected to go on returnable Reserve/Injured later this week after being on the active roster for at least one day. That allows them to be eligible to return from injury at some point this season. (Rookie linebacker Damone Clark (neck) can go to Reserve/NFI and still be eligible to return this season.)

Once those moves are made after Tuesday, it will open up active roster spots for the possible return of certain players. The Cowboys currently don't have a kicker, long snapper or backup quarterback on the 53 after cutting Brett Maher, Jake McQuaide, Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci. Obviously, that won't be the case forever. Look for the Cowboys to address those positions in the coming days on both the active roster and practice squad. Standout special teams player C.J. Goodwin is likely another candidate to eventually return if he remains unsigned.

Here is the complete list of roster moves made by the Cowboys on Tuesday. Just keep in mind that things will likely continue to change over the course of the week.

Waived:

  • G Isaac Alarcon
  • DT Josiah Bronson
  • DE Markaviest Bryant
  • T Aviante Collins
  • S Tyler Coyle
  • RB Malik Davis
  • QB Ben DiNucci
  • WR Dontario Drummond
  • C James Empey
  • CB C.J. Goodwin
  • QB Will Grier
  • LB Storey Jackson
  • LB Malik Jefferson
  • G Braylon Jones
  • C Alec Lindstrom
  • K Brett Maher
  • TE Sean McKeon
  • LS Jake McQuaide
  • QB Cooper Rush
  • T Amon Simon
  • WR Brandon Smith
  • DE Mika Tafua
  • S Juanyeh Thomas
  • WR T.J. Vasher
  • DT Carlos Watkins

Waived/Injured:

  • RB Aaron Shampklin
  • CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/NFI:

  • LB Damone Clark

