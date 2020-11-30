Cowboys Making Best Of Added Time Off

"Just when you talk about the injuries we had and losing Markus Paul, it's been a lot from a mental standpoint," said Jaylon Smith on Monday. "I think it's crucial, it's critical that we take time to embrace our families and also this extra time with the game, our next game being moved to Monday, getting an opportunity to rest and heal."

As it stands right now, the Cowboys' re-scheduled game against Baltimore is still on for Monday, Dec. 7. But in this unprecedented and unpredictable year, it's understandable that that doesn't feel like it's written in stone.

Anyone who has followed this Cowboys season is well aware that "unprecedented" and "unpredictable" almost feel like a given at this point. For Smith's part, he said you can't afford to worry about what's coming next, as it puts you a step behind. Instead, the only thing to do is embrace the challenge.