Cowboys Mostly Healthy vs. TB: 'We're Ready to Go'

"It's a normal long week," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Saturday. "If you need it health-wise — we didn't need it. We're ready to go."

The importance of each of the three aforementioned players can't be overstated, with Biadasz and Vander Esch acting as de facto quarterbacks at their position and Hankins being paramount in helping to strengthen the interior wall against the run.

McCarthy gave more insight into how the Cowboys structured practice this week, helping to avoid any potential injury setbacks in the process.

"I think the way they practiced yesterday, and the work that we're going to get done today, this time of the year you wanna get up and go play," he said. "That's part of it, but I really think you have to work smart. It'll cost you most by doing too much instead of not enough, but that's clearly not the case this week. That's why how we spaced out Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was important.

"We really wanted Thursday through Monday to feel like a normal flow into the game."

As the team has been reminded at every turn, Brady is an undefeated 7-0 against the franchise and still dangerous, given his offensive weapons, despite the Buccaneers having won the NFC South with a losing record to punch their ticket into the playoffs.