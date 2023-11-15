#DALvsCAR

Cowboys' offense is jelling 'right before our eyes'

Nov 15, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — It's all starting to come together for the Texas Coast offense, and at the perfect time. Following an offseason wrought with change on that side of the ball, the Dallas Cowboys crawled on that side of the ball over the course of the first trimester but, as they enter the throes of the second, **they’re “firing on all cylinders”**.

"Well, you can see it coming together right before our eyes," executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones told 105.3FM the Fan this week. "Over the last three weeks, CeeDee is now the first player in NFL history to put three games in a row with 10-plus catches and 150-plus yards.

"Obviously, I think everybody is really jelling and starting to execute for what Mike McCarthy wants out of this offense.

Their latest showing came at the expense of the New York Giants, who suffered a 49-17 manhandling in Week 10 that featured seven offensive touchdowns, five by Dak Prescott alone (4 passing, 1 rushing) along with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks nearly splitting a meal of 324 receiving yards.

It was Cooks' coming out party in Dallas, and Lamb etched his name in NFL history. 

"You're really starting to see it," Jones added. "And as these things come together, it'll open up other opportunities for other players. I think they're gonna feed off of one another. A big plus, as we move forward, is you can see people getting really comfortable [in the offense] and, like I said, I think we'll continue to build as a team."

Prescott has amassed 13 touchdowns from scrimmage (12 passing) to only two interceptions over the past four outings, and Lamb is arguably the best wide receiver in the league; or not arguably at all, according to him and the numbers that support his cause.

Up next comes the Carolina Panthers, who are currently in a poor situation regarding their record but who also boast the sixth-ranked pass defense. It'll quietly serve as another test for the Texas Coast offense, one that needs to continue to match serve with a stellar defense and special teams unit to string together wins in November.

… because December awaits, and so do the major tests within it.

