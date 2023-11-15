Cowboys' offense is jelling 'right before our eyes'

Their latest showing came at the expense of the New York Giants, who suffered a 49-17 manhandling in Week 10 that featured seven offensive touchdowns, five by Dak Prescott alone (4 passing, 1 rushing) along with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks nearly splitting a meal of 324 receiving yards.

It was Cooks' coming out party in Dallas, and Lamb etched his name in NFL history.

"You're really starting to see it," Jones added. "And as these things come together, it'll open up other opportunities for other players. I think they're gonna feed off of one another. A big plus, as we move forward, is you can see people getting really comfortable [in the offense] and, like I said, I think we'll continue to build as a team."

Prescott has amassed 13 touchdowns from scrimmage (12 passing) to only two interceptions over the past four outings, and Lamb is arguably the best wide receiver in the league; or not arguably at all, according to him and the numbers that support his cause.

Up next comes the Carolina Panthers, who are currently in a poor situation regarding their record but who also boast the sixth-ranked pass defense. It'll quietly serve as another test for the Texas Coast offense, one that needs to continue to match serve with a stellar defense and special teams unit to string together wins in November.