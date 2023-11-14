#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

McCarthy speaks on Cowboys' offensive explosions

Nov 13, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCarthy-speaks-on-Cowboys’-offensive-explosions-hero
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

FRISCO, TX — There is no more waiting for the Dallas Cowboys to explode on offense, especially after seeing what they did to the New York Giants on Sunday. Their 49-17 victory is simply the latest showing of their offensive groove over the last four games, a stretch that's seen them go 3-1 and very nearly 4-0, if not for a narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were ablaze in that contest as well though, but you can now add Brandin Cooks to the conversation for lethal weapons at the disposal of head coach Mike McCarthy, the team's play-caller in 2023.

For his part, McCarthy points at the offensive line play against the Giants as the genesis of the dominance witnessed at AT&T Stadium in Week 10.

"Every game you come out, you fit the run to the pass," he said. "But, most importantly, it starts with protection. This was, by far, our best protection performance. I know earlier in the year, we were a little bit up-and-down as to how we wanted to play versus how we did play. I think, this past month, we're hitting on all cylinders."

That is saying the least.

Prescott has thrown for 13 touchdowns to only two interceptions over the past four games, Lamb has amassed 617 receiving yards and, just this past weekend, the Cowboys' offense racked up more than 600 yards of total offense.

It's also the second week back for starting left tackle Tyron Smith who, again, delivered an exceptional game on the blindside white Terence Steele had a strong bounce back after struggling in the recent weeks prior.

It also allowed for the rushing attack to finally get going, as Rico Dowdle marched forward to a career-best day of his own, **one he admitted “means a lot”** when considering his path to this point.

"We're getting through the run schemes that are able to carry over into the actual pass game, and we're doing a lot more third down," said McCarthy. "This was a huge challenge to us with the amount of pressure we were up against yesterday. I think we took a big step in that area. And I do think it's a product of us hitting our stride a little bit."

There are still some items to figure out going forward, because the Cowboys have still not played a perfect game but, to be frank, that tidbit alone should put the league on notice.

If this is what it looks like when they play great, but imperfect football, what does it look like when they play mistake-free?

That's what McCarthy and the Cowboys intend to find out.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn addresses frustration from Micah Parsons

After being keyed in on by the New York protection unit, Micah Parsons took to social media after the game to vent frustration in not being able to log a tackle or a sack in the big win.
news

Big Facts: 10 mind-boggling stats & records vs NYG

Here are the 10 most eye-popping statistics from the historic win.
news

Updates: Vote for Dak for FedEx Air Player of Week

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Dowdle enjoyed career day vs. NYG: 'It means a lot'

There is a ton of rightful talk about how insanely impressive CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Dak Prescott looked in Week 10, but Rico Dowdle had a career day as well.
news

Spagnola: What a way to begin 4-game mission

It was a record-setting night for the Cowboys in their lopsided defeat of the Giants, but it's just the first step in their current four-game mission.
news

Dak Prescott, offense finding its stride at right time

The Cowboys' 640 yards on Sunday against the Giants were the second-most in franchise history, as Dak Prescott and the offense seem to have found their stride at the perfect time.
news

Eatman: It's mid-November, but Dak Prescott looked like Santa

Dak Prescott was passing out completions and touchdowns against the Giants like he was Santa Claus giving out early Christmas presents.
news

Cooks goes nuclear vs. Giants: 'This one is sweet'

Brandin Cooks has been patiently waiting for his turn to explode for the Cowboys, and it arrived in the Week 10 matchup against the Giants, who were basically at his mercy 
news

CeeDee Lamb stakes claim as top receiver in NFL

After setting an NFL record of three consecutive 10-reception, 150-yard games, CeeDee Lamb is ready to put himself alone up top on the list of NFL receivers.
news

Don't forget these plays: Tyler Smith's tackle

Plays that might get forgotten include a touchdown-saving tackle by Tyler Smith that kept the Giants out of the end zone.
news

Gamebreakers: Top Cowboys who shrunk the Giants

Entering the battle as massive favorites, the Dallas Cowboys didn't play down to their competition when the struggling New York Giants came to town.
Advertising