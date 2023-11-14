McCarthy speaks on Cowboys' offensive explosions

It's also the second week back for starting left tackle Tyron Smith who, again, delivered an exceptional game on the blindside white Terence Steele had a strong bounce back after struggling in the recent weeks prior.

It also allowed for the rushing attack to finally get going, as Rico Dowdle marched forward to a career-best day of his own, **one he admitted “means a lot”** when considering his path to this point.

"We're getting through the run schemes that are able to carry over into the actual pass game, and we're doing a lot more third down," said McCarthy. "This was a huge challenge to us with the amount of pressure we were up against yesterday. I think we took a big step in that area. And I do think it's a product of us hitting our stride a little bit."

There are still some items to figure out going forward, because the Cowboys have still not played a perfect game but, to be frank, that tidbit alone should put the league on notice.

If this is what it looks like when they play great, but imperfect football, what does it look like when they play mistake-free?