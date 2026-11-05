 Skip to main content
Advertising

Featured - DALvsIND | 2026

Presented by

Cowboys offense looking to find their fastball vs. Colts

Nov 05, 2026 at 05:20 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_05_ Dak Prescott_ CeeDee Lamb_ 2

FRISCO, Texas – While the numbers and league rankings for the Cowboys may be in the upper part of the league, Dallas still feels as though they haven't played their best as offense through eight games in 2026.

For Pro Bowl WR CeeDee Lamb, part of the core issue is staring back at the offense in the mirror.

"We stop ourselves," Lamb said. "That sh** is frustrating. It's annoying. I hate it. And then ultimately, we end up losing."

With the amount of talent that the Cowboys have an offense, not being able to make crucial plays at key moments in the game has been irritating.

"When you have the standards and expectations to go out there and score every play and you're not doing that, yeah, it's frustrating," Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said. "And each and every guy, I'd be lying to y'all if I didn't say guys feel that, and each and every guy feels it in their own way. Especially crunch time, when you want to go win, and you want to go win it on your terms, and you don't get that done, and you put your defense in a tough situation, yeah, it's frustrating."

To get to their fastball, Dallas' offensive identity needs to be better.

"Yeah sure, I mean, is it one we're proud of? I don't know." Prescott said when asked what the identity of the offense is.

The question now is how do the Cowboys get back to being one of the top units in the league, like they were in 2025? Part of the answer is getting back to consistency across four quarters.

"That's been the gameplan all week of starting fast and making sure we finish and stay consistent with our gameplan," Prescott said. "Making sure the things that we want to do, whether it's your fastball, making sure when we attack with that, we finish with that as well. Make them change before we change and get away from anything. Words are all good, but we've just got to go out there and we've got to put it together. It's not just on offense, it's on defense, it's on special teams and it's putting a full, complete complimentary game together from all three levels."

For fulfilling their 1/3 of the bargain offensively, getting back to the basics is something the Cowboys feel can help them find their consistency.

"We've got to just make it much more simpler," Lamb said. "Make the game much simpler. I feel like we complicate in a way to some degree on certain times where I feel like we're not coming up and getting the first down on third downs and things of that nature… I don't really like continuing to talk about this week in and week out as if I got to figure it out, and then we go out there and do what we do. So we just got to go out there and play ball."

Are the Cowboys pressing to get things going?

"It's hard to say we're pressing," Prescott said. "But when you've got the talent we've got, when you've got the expectations, the standards that we have for ourselves and you go three and out or you don't score a touchdown, yeah, it's frustrating. And you've got to make sure that you don't allow that to continue to bleed, because then that bleeds into guys making MAs or not doing the details the right way because they want the big play rather than just sticking to it."

Despite a 3-5 start, both Lamb and Prescott are confident that the Cowboys can get back on track with nine games remaining in the regular season and outperform teams of years past.

"For one, the roster," Lamb said when asked what convinces him this team can perform better than those of the last two years. "Just look top bottom, I feel like this is probably one of the best teams that I've played on, been a part of. It's just unfortunate how we start into the season. Just hoping that we can turn it around before this bye week, and then get this thing going."

For Prescott, it's about being solution-oriented.

"Frustration doesn't get you anywhere," Prescott said. "So it's about coming in, us game planning and going out there and more importantly, it's about Sunday. It's about continuing the things that we've talked about, or that we've planned all week, and making sure that we stick to that then."

When a reporter said Sunday's game against the Colts was mathematically not a must-win game, Lamb said he didn't like that thought process and that "every game is a must win." Prescott shares the same mentality.

"I love it," he said. "At my position and being who I am for this organization, I think it raises the level. I felt it, and so to hear other guys saying it and maybe feeling it, that's good. That's good to me. You should play, and you should approach and prepare every game that way. That should be the way it is."

The Cowboys offense will look to find their fastball on Sunday against the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the 30th ranked scoring defense in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Science Lab: Offense vs. defense in Dallas — biggest concern?

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.

news

Trivia Thursday: Who is the only Super Bowl MVP from the losing team?

Sunday's game between the Colts and Cowboys takes us back to the early days of this rivalry when the Colts were in Baltimore. Their Super Bowl V meeting was historic in different ways but has a milestone that hasn't been duplicated.

news

Shemar James explains mindset of Cowboys 'urgent' defense

Recently awarded the role of starting middle linebacker for the Cowboys, Shemar James is working to help identify the fixes for the defense.

news

Quinnen Williams' one word solution for Cowboys' defensive struggles: 'Execute'

"Execute" was the word Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams used early and often when discussing how Dallas' defense can find consistency across all four quarters.

news

Mick Shots: Just executing with a level head

In his weekly radio segment, owner Jerry Jones had a couple of interesting things to say. Plus, it's all about execution, the impact of Quinnen Williams and more.

news

Zero to 100: CeeDee leads the NFL in this stat

An inside look to the numbers reveals that CeeDee Lamb is leading the entire NFL in one category, which could explain the reasons for another hot topic surrounding his teammates.

news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Colts

Here are some key storylines for both the Cowboys and Colts heading into Sunday's game at noon.

news

Tape Talk: Film review from Cowboys' 33-30 overtime loss to Cardinals

In this week's Tape Talk, a look back at the film from where momentum began to shift towards Arizona in the second half of the Cowboys' 33-30 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys' defense: 'I like the way we're trending'

Despite some early season struggles, including allowing four straight touchdown drives late in the second half against the Cardinals, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones likes the way Dallas' defense is trending and explained why.

news

Cowboys OLB Malachi Lawrence could miss multiple weeks with ankle injury

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that rookie OLB Malachi Lawrence could miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

news

Schottenheimer: Cowboys biggest battle in 2026? 'Consistency'

It's a roller coaster ride the Cowboys can't seem to escape in 2026, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer says it's because of one major battle in particular.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising