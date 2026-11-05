Trivia Thursday: Who is the only Super Bowl MVP from the losing team?

The Cowboys' visit to the Colts on Sunday marks only the 19th time in the last 67 years that the two Old West-related mascots have faced each other. But that doesn't mean we can't corral a few trivia questions for you.
After all, Dallas and the first Baltimore and now Indianapolis franchise have some interesting facts roped throughout their collective pasts, including a Super Bowl showdown. So saddle up, it's time to ride.
1) Which current Cowboys safety started his NFL career with four seasons in Indianapolis?
- Markquese Bell
- Malik Hooker
- P.J. Locke
- Jalen Thompson
2) Although the Cowboys lost to the Colts in Super Bowl V, which Dallas defensive player earned MVP honors for the game?
- Cliff Harris
- Chuck Howley
- Bob Lilly
- Mel Renfro
3) In the Cowboys' overtime win at Indianapolis on Dec. 5, 2010, which rookie linebacker recorded the first two interceptions of his career?
- Victor Butler
- Barry Church
- Sean Lee
- Orlando Scandrick
4) The first star running back in Cowboys history was actually drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960. Who was it?
- L.G. Dupre
- Amos Marsh
- Don McIlhenny
- Don Perkins
5) What happened in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys game against the Colts on Dec. 4, 2022?
- The Cowboys defense had four takeaways.
- Three different Cowboys running backs scored touchdowns.
- The Cowboys set a record for most points scored in a quarter.
- All of the above.
6) Which Cowboys running back caught the longest pass of his career in a 38-0 win over the Colts on Sept. 4, 1978?
- Tony Dorsett
- Scott Laidlaw
- Robert Newhouse
- Preston Pearson
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.