Trivia Thursday: Who is the only Super Bowl MVP from the losing team?

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2) Although the Cowboys lost to the Colts in Super Bowl V, which Dallas defensive player earned MVP honors for the game?

Because Baltimore had seven turnovers in the game and Dallas four, this is often referred to as the Blunder Bowl. But as the players will tell you, this was a hard-hitting, physical showdown – those errors were forced. Baltimore would kick a last-second field goal to win the title, 16-13, but the star of the day was Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, who had two interceptions and a forced fumble, an effort that earned him MVP honors. He remains, and likely will always be, the only player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP from a losing team.