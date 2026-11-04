Zero to 100: CeeDee leads the NFL in this stat

The Cowboys are eight games down with nine to play here in the early part of November. At 3-5, they've got work to do if there's going to be a serious run to the postseason.

Here are some interesting stats for both the Cowboys and Colts as they prepare for Sunday's game in Indy. Let's look at 10 key numbers to watch for both teams:

2

The Cowboys have only won two games ever in Indianapolis – beating the Colts in 1993 and 2010. The two quarterbacks who have won games in Indy are Troy Aikman and Jon Kitna.

3

There are only 41 wide receivers in the NFL with at least 300 receiving yards. And the Cowboys are the only team in the league with three of them. Ryan Flournoy might rank third on this team with 342 yards, it's good for 31st among receivers. The Cowboys are obviously the only team in the league with a 700+ yard receiver (Lamb 709), a 500+ yard receiver (Pickens 533) and a 300+ yard receiver in Flournoy.

5

The Cowboys are tied with the Bills for the most 30-point scoring games this year with five. The difference is the Bills are 5-0 in those games and the Cowboys are just 3-2. The key number for the Cowboys is 34 as they are 3-0 when they reach that number and 0-5 when scoring anything less.

14

Entering Sunday's game vs. Arizona, the Cowboys had never lost a game at home in which they led by 14 points or more in the fourth quarter. The collapse against the Cardinals was the third-ever loss by the Cowboys when having a 14+ lead in the fourth, but the first time at home. The Cowboys are now 202-1-1 when holding a two-touchdown lead in the fourth at home.

16

If you learned that Chicago's newly-acquired defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons is tied for the NFL lead among all defensive tackles with 16 run stops, it wouldn't be surprise. The Bears just traded two first-round picks and more to the Titans to land Simmons. But the surprising part is who is tied with Simmons. The Cowboys defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia also has 16 run stops, according to Pro Football Focus.

32

The Cowboys rank dead last in a few statistical categories but three major stats on defense seem to stand out the most. For starters, the Cowboys rank 32nd in total defense, allowing the most yards per game at 385.4. Much of that is yards on the ground as the Cowboys also rank last in rushing defense, giving up 152.8 rushing yards. And getting off the field is also a problem as the Cowboys rank 32nd in third-down percentage, allowing first downs on 51.4 percent of the attempts.

34

Over the last 27 offensive snaps of last week's game vs. Arizona, the Cowboys could only manage to record 34 total yards of offense. An average of just 1.25 yards per play over the fourth quarter and overtime is a direct reasoning to the team's offensive struggles and what led to the Cardinals' comeback.

54

The Cowboys scored 54 points in the last meeting against the Colts, a dominant 54-19 win over Indy back in 2022. That day the Cowboys scored 33 points in the fourth quarter alone to pull away from the Colts. Ironically enough, 54 points is the total points scored in the last two Dallas games against the Colts. The Cowboys were shut out 23-0 in their last trip to Indy back in 2018.

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