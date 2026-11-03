Tape Talk: Film review from Cowboys' 33-30 overtime loss to Cardinals

Late in the third quarter, the Cardinals needed a spark on offense. They trailed 17-3 with 1:35 left to play in the third frame, and decided that a change at quarterback with Gardner Minshew was the best way to try and find that spark. It only took two plays for Arizona to get a shift in momentum.

It didn't begin with Minshew, it began with Tyler Allgeier, who was the only healthy running back remaining for Arizona with Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight injured during the game. Not typically known as a home run hitter, Allgeier takes this play 63 yards up the middle for a touchdown to make it a one-score game with plenty of time left.

This was the start of four straight touchdown drives for the Cardinals. How was Allgeier able to pop free? The Cardinals do a good job of blocking Otito Ogbonnia and Kenny Clark on this duo run, and there's a massive hole in the B-gap. Shemar James sees that, tries to come down and fill it, but left guard Isaac Seumalo climbs from his block and takes him out of the play.