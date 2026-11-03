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Tape Talk: Film review from Cowboys' 33-30 overtime loss to Cardinals

Nov 03, 2026 at 12:31 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_02_ Tape Talk

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys coach Brian Schotteneheimer referred to Dallas' 33-30 overtime loss to the Cardinals on Sunday as "a tale of two halves" multiple times.

In the first half, the Cowboys defense played their best two quarters of the season. They forced two turnovers, held the Cardinals to three points, and where getting in the backfield on Jacoby Brissett. The offense was able to score 14 points, and they led by 11.

In the second half, things changed after Garnder Minshew took over at quarterback in Brissett's place and Tyler Allgeier broke free on two 50+ yard run plays. Dallas' defense allowed the Cardinals to score four straight touchdown drives to end the game, and ultimately in overtime, the offense was unable to get a first down and get a chance at a field goal to win the game.

What changed? How did it all happen? Let's take a look back at some crucial moments in this week's Tape Talk:

Examining Michael Wilson's late-game touchdown

With a minute and five seconds left in the game and no timeouts, trailing by six, the Cardinals offense took the field at their own 20 yard line. In seven plays, Arizona was able to march 67 yards down the field to get to the Cowboys' 13 yard line with ten seconds remaining, and multiple chances at the end zone.

Ultimately, they only needed one chance. The Cardinals went empty set with trips on the left side, and motioned Michael Wilson from the outside into the middle of the field. Multiple of Dallas' defensive players on that side are communicating the motion, but ultimately Wilson is still left alone up the seam in the end zone and makes a great catch along the back line to give Arizona a chance to win the game (but Chad Ryland would go on to miss the extra point).

On Monday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer called this play a "mental error" from the Dallas secondary. When asked if the scheme was too difficult for his players to pick up at this point in the season, Schottenheimer said in part, "No, I think at the end of the day, it's different players doing different things."

Why did the Cowboys struggle to run the ball?

After going for 200 yards on the ground against Philadelphia, who has Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Zack Baun in their front seven, the Cowboys were held to just 93 rushing yards on 39 carries against the Cardinals. What changed in the matter of a week?

Schottenheimer gave credit to the Cardinals' defense for playing with good pad level and winning a lot of blocks. Additionally, Arizona did a nice job of plugging up gaps quickly with their defensive linemen and linebackers filling in from the second level.

This play is the first offensive snap of overtime for the Cowboys. Dallas is just unable to get push at the line of scrimmage on this duo run, as Arizona sets the edges on both sides, holds their ground on the defensive interior, and the linebackers are able to come downhill without much, and ultimately Williams just runs into a wall and is only able to muster two yards.

Where the game began to turn

Late in the third quarter, the Cardinals needed a spark on offense. They trailed 17-3 with 1:35 left to play in the third frame, and decided that a change at quarterback with Gardner Minshew was the best way to try and find that spark. It only took two plays for Arizona to get a shift in momentum.

It didn't begin with Minshew, it began with Tyler Allgeier, who was the only healthy running back remaining for Arizona with Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight injured during the game. Not typically known as a home run hitter, Allgeier takes this play 63 yards up the middle for a touchdown to make it a one-score game with plenty of time left.

This was the start of four straight touchdown drives for the Cardinals. How was Allgeier able to pop free? The Cardinals do a good job of blocking Otito Ogbonnia and Kenny Clark on this duo run, and there's a massive hole in the B-gap. Shemar James sees that, tries to come down and fill it, but left guard Isaac Seumalo climbs from his block and takes him out of the play.

That opens up a gap for Allgeier to run through, and at that point, he's one-on-one with P.J. Locke. All Allgeier needs to do is make one move, which he does, and he's got green grass in front of him. Arizona's receivers do a nice job of blocking downfield as well to prevent a touchdown saving tackle.

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