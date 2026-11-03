Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Colts

Both the Colts and Cowboys enter Sunday's game with losing records, but the situations still seem vastly different. Indy has traded two key players away and could be in the market to sell off even more big-name players. The Cowboys, however, despite the tough loss last week to Arizona, remain content on turning this around and it starts this week in Indy.

Here are some key storylines for both the Cowboys and Colts heading into Sunday's game at noon.

Colts

Already eyeing 2027? – The Colts still have nine games to play like the Cowboys do, but it's clear they're already looking at next year, especially with some of the trades we've seen them make. Not only did the Colts drop to 2-6 on the season, losing their fourth straight game, but suffered a 42-7 loss to the Jaguars, a division rival in the AFC South. That loss, coupled with the fire-sale type of moves we've already seen, which include trading Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, along with removing Chris Bullard as GM, seems to indicate the Colts are already thinking more about the future than the rest of this year.

Who's playing QB – For now, the Colts are sticking with veteran Daniel Jones as the starter – that's at least what head coach Shane Steichen said this week. Jones returned from a torn Achilles injury last season and has started all the games so far this year. The Colts' last win was a 30-13 win at Washington on Oct. 4. But since then, the offense has scored less each week, from 22 to 20 to 10 and then 7 last week. In that game, Jones was replaced in the second half by Anthony Richardson, a first-round pick of the Colts in 2023. Jones will likely start but it could be a rather quick hook to see what Richardson can do.

Taylor will be next? – After already trading away two key pieces to the team, the Colts could be shopping running back Jonathan Taylor, too. Taylor has spent all seven of his pro seasons with the Colts, and has had some productive games this year, but is coming off just a 23-yard outing on eight carries last week against the Jaguars. Oddly enough, the Colts might simply want Taylor to play this week against a Cowboys defense that ranks last in rushing, allowing 152.8 yards per game. So far this year, the Cowboys have allowed 165 yards to Bucky Irving and 147 to Tyler Allgeier.

Brother vs. Brother? – When the schedule came out in May, this game was featured as a possible matchup of brothers with Colts receiver Josh Downs facing his younger brother Caleb Downs, the Cowboys first-round draft pick. Not only on the other side of the field, but quite possibly lining up opposite each other in the game. Now, it's a question whether that matchup will occur. Not only is Josh Downs among the players the Colts could be trading to other teams, but as of Tuesday, Caleb Downs is still in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Cardinals game. Last week, Josh Downs did have the only Colts touchdown, scoring his first of the season.

More than roster "turnover" – Sure, the Colts are turning over the roster by making in-season trades, but they're also the worst in the league in actual turnovers. Indy ranks 32nd in turnover margin at -11. Not only has the defense taken the ball away just four times, but they have 15 giveaways on offense, with nine interceptions and six fumbles lost.

Cowboys

Up & Down- The Cowboys just can't find any consistency, especially after a win. While it appeared they were headed for a two-game winning streak, the Cowboys collapsed in the fourth quarter last week, losing a 10-point lead in the final two minutes and lost in overtime, 33-30 to Arizona. The Cowboys are now 3-5 and have yet to win two straight games this year.

30 just ins't enough - Sure, the Cowboys are tied with the Bills with the most 30-point games this year, but that hasn't guaranteed a win. The Cowboys have hit the 30-point mark five times, but are only 3-2 in those games. The real number right now seems to be 34 as the Cowboys are 3-0 when hitting that number and 0-5 when scoring anything less.

Pickens situation - Through eight games, the Cowboys haven't seen the same George Pickens that had a career season in 2025 or even the one that was dominant back in training camp. Teams are doing its best to take him out of games and it's clear the Cowboys are having a tough time getting Pickens the ball consistently. On Tuesday, owner/GM Jerry Jones said he agreed the Cowboys can do a better job getting him the ball and that seems to be the focus moving forward - much more than potentially listening to trade offers for him, something that could happen at the end of the year but doesn't seem to be on the Cowboys' radar currently.

Injury situation - The Cowboys might be getting tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) back this week after he missed most of last week's game. Both Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke were in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday. Also, the Cowboys will hope to get both KaVontae Turpin (ribs) and Dee Winters (Achilles) back this week.