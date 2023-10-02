Cowboys offer promising injury news vs. 49ers

Dowdle and Martin will participate with the rehab group once practice resumes on Wednesday, per head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday, and both "have a chance to play" against the 49ers. Parsons is expected to be limited on Wednesday as a precaution, and it's key to note that all three players were moving around well in the post-game locker room.

But what of Tyron Smith?

The eight-time Pro Bowler has now missed the last two games with a knee injury, but McCarthy says Smith is "getting better" and thought he'll be with the rehab group alongside Dowdle and Martin in a couple days, there's an opportunity for him to potentially be a limited participant on Wednesday after having not practiced at all last week.

If Smith can take the field against the 49ers, and assuming Martin does as well (having missed Week 3 against the Cardinals with an ankle injury), it will mark the first time in a very long time that the Cowboys will field their best five offensive linemen.