LVE on scoring first NFL TD in Week 4: 'It's surreal'

"You have to give credit to the way we prepared this week," Vander Esch said. "The opportunity that we had coming off of last week and, man, having the sour taste in our mouths, and just growing as a unit — being able to come out here and prepare like we did. We weren't happy with last week and we fought our butts off to never let that happen again."

After allowing 222 rushing yards by the Cardinals, the Cowboys' run defense clamped down and permitted only 53 rushing yards by the combo of Rhamondre Stevenson in combination with an emotionally-charged Ezekiel Elliott in his return to Arlington.

Vander Esch had seven combined tackles (a team-high) and several of them were in run support, as he effectively shot gaps to keep the Patriots from getting their ground attack going.

"I think it was lack of execution and guys not doing their job [last week]," he said. "We got back to that this week — guys doing their jobs and staying in their gaps and knowing that everything else would take care of itself. … Great momentum booster, getting back on track, but it's just one game early in the season and there are still things to clean up, and we'll do that [starting] tomorrow to move on as quickly as we can."

Up next comes an all-important litmus test against the San Francisco 49ers, but they could ill afford to look past Belichick and the Patriots, and so they did anything but. It was key for the Cowboys to re-establish themselves in Week 4.

Mission accomplished.

"We've had this [Mamba] mentality game-by-game and even play-by-play," said the former first-round pick that is lovingly referred to as the Wolf Hunter. "It doesn't matter what we did in the play before, or in the game before. It's just being in that moment, putting your foot on the gas and not letting off."

To that point, Vander Esch and the Cowboys defense will not sit on this win.