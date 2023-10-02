#NEvsDAL

LVE on scoring first NFL TD in Week 4: 'It's surreal'

Oct 01, 2023 at 08:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

LVE-on-scoring-first-NFL-TD-in-Week-4--‘It’s-surreal-hero
AP Photo/Roger Steinman

ARLINGTON, TX — It goes without saying that the Dallas Cowboys needed to bounce back when the New England Patriots marched in to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, but the fashion in which they delivered a 38-3 throttling of Bill Belichick's Bunch — handing arguably the best head coach in NFL history the worst loss of his entire career — was a sight to behold, and Leighton Vander Esch had a big part in setting the tone early on.

Early in the second quarter, with quarterback Mac Jones doing his best to try and eliminate the 10-3 lead being held by the Cowboys, defensive end Dante Fowler chased down Jones like a panther locked in on its prey, delivering a sack-fumble that was scooped up by Vander Esch.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker went on to score the first touchdown of his NFL career.

"This one was a long time coming," said Vander Esch. "It was an awesome moment — surreal for me. I'm just super thankful."

Once he and safety Juanyeh Thomas completed their sideline dance, which was partly interrupted by a fake extra point attempt that turned into Bryan Anger tossing a two-point conversion to defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, it was back to business for the defense.

In all, the Cowboys' defense would log two touchdowns on the afternoon, as cornerback DaRon Bland snagged a pick-six on Jones on 4th-and-2 just after halftime (his first of two INTs on the day), allowed only four third-down conversions on 13 attempts and only 253 yards of total offense in a suffocating effort that matched the effort they put forth in Week 1 and Week 2.

It was an effort that was noticeably absent in their lone loss of the season.

"You have to give credit to the way we prepared this week," Vander Esch said. "The opportunity that we had coming off of last week and, man, having the sour taste in our mouths, and just growing as a unit — being able to come out here and prepare like we did. We weren't happy with last week and we fought our butts off to never let that happen again."

After allowing 222 rushing yards by the Cardinals, the Cowboys' run defense clamped down and permitted only 53 rushing yards by the combo of Rhamondre Stevenson in combination with an emotionally-charged Ezekiel Elliott in his return to Arlington.

Vander Esch had seven combined tackles (a team-high) and several of them were in run support, as he effectively shot gaps to keep the Patriots from getting their ground attack going.

"I think it was lack of execution and guys not doing their job [last week]," he said. "We got back to that this week — guys doing their jobs and staying in their gaps and knowing that everything else would take care of itself. … Great momentum booster, getting back on track, but it's just one game early in the season and there are still things to clean up, and we'll do that [starting] tomorrow to move on as quickly as we can."

Up next comes an all-important litmus test against the San Francisco 49ers, but they could ill afford to look past Belichick and the Patriots, and so they did anything but. It was key for the Cowboys to re-establish themselves in Week 4.

Mission accomplished.

"We've had this [Mamba] mentality game-by-game and even play-by-play," said the former first-round pick that is lovingly referred to as the Wolf Hunter. "It doesn't matter what we did in the play before, or in the game before. It's just being in that moment, putting your foot on the gas and not letting off."

To that point, Vander Esch and the Cowboys defense will not sit on this win.

"This is just another win early in the season," he said. "We've got to continue to climb these peaks throughout the season, and next week is a big one. That's [now] what we're focused on."

Related Content

news

DaRon Bland calls two INT game his 'top' NFL performance

After a performance that saw him intercept Mac Jones twice, including one that he returned for a touchdown in the third quarter, DaRon Bland calls Sunday his top NFL performance of his young career.
news

Eatman: Adversity was calling, so the Cowboys answered the call

The game might not have been perfect, but Nick Eatman writes that the way the Cowboys responded to last week's loss couldn't have been better.
news

McCarthy, Zeke speak on homecoming vs. Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott had plenty of reason to be emotional in his return to Texas to face the Cowboys, and the team honored him with a video montage that got an ovation from Mike McCarthy.
news

Micah Parsons proud of defense's 'bounce back' effort

After an historic loss in the Mike McCarthy era last week, Micah Parsons praised his defensive unit for its dominant rebound performance against New England.
news

Updates: Chauncey Golston walks through fake PAT

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

5 Takes: The Arizona atrocity was the exception

The Cowboys rebounded on Sunday against the Patriots to prove that week three was the exception with this team, not the first two games.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who dominated the Patriots

One week ago, the Dallas Cowboys played unsettled football that was uncharacteristic of their standard, but the opposite was true when Bill Belichick and the Patriots came to town.
news

Don't forget these plays: Anger, Tolbert "team" up

Plays that might get forgotten include a punt by Bryan Anger and tackle by Jalen Tolbert that set up a defensive touchdown.
news

Game Recap: Defense shines in 38-3 win

Coordinator Dan Quinn's men shake off last week's poor performance to lead the Cowboys to an impressive 38-3 victory over the Patriots.
news

Updates: Hoffman signed; Jefferson, McKeon elevated

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Catch-Up: Everything you need for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Here is all the important game-day content to prepare for Sunday's game, including stories, analysis on what to look for, and even how to watch and listen, plus much more from throughout the week.
Advertising