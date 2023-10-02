Dan Quinn restates confidence in defense: 'That was us'

On the Offensive

Despite red zone struggles offensively that have Brian Schottenheimer's offensive unit looking at just six touchdowns on 19 red zone trips through four games, the Cowboys are No. 1 in the league in 10-plus-play drives as the offensive production outside the 20-yard line has yet to be limited.

"We feel like we're playing really well between the 20s," Schottenheimer said. "Right now, we're playing very well on third down. The struggles in the red zone, you look at it and say you're struggling there. The control and command that Dak has on our third down attack is pretty cool. The ball is getting spread around to different people."

Fowler's Ferocity

Since arriving in Dallas ahead of the 2022 season, eight-year veteran Dante Fowler Jr. has made timely impact plays defensively which was emphasized on Sunday when he strip sacked Mac Jones that led to a Leighton Vander Esch touchdown deep in Patriots territory.

"What he has a real knack for, how many forced fumbles he has," Quinn said. "He can really bend. What I remember looking at the iPad after, was how low he was underneath him. He was able to react quickly and get his rush going. He saw an indicator and said, 'I gotta go here.' That's what makes him special."

Fowler's play on Sunday was his 13th forced fumble of his career and his third since joining the Cowboys.

Aubrey's Range

Rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey was almost put to the ultimate test on Sunday when he was sent out to attempt a 66-yard field goal at the end of the first half to keep his streak of consecutive field goals to start an NFL career going.

However, a defensive line movement up front caused Chuma Edoga to move early for a false start penalty that prevented Aubrey from taking a swing at tying the NFL record for the longest field goal. When asked if that is within his range, Fassel was confident in the young kicker's chances even though he said that he has not seen him kick it from that range in their short time together.