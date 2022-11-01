#CHIvsDAL

Cowboys Officially Waive DT Trysten Hill

Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – While the Cowboys didn't make a move before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, there was a surprise to the roster a few minutes later.

The Cowboys have officially waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. The fourth-year pro was not active in last week's game over the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season.

The team likely made a few attempts to trade Hill before the deadline, but ultimately decided to release the 2019 second-round pick.

Hill never met expectations that come with being a Day 2 draft pick. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020, the same game Dak Prescott had his ankle injury.

Hill only played in six games last season. In fact, the seven games this year tied for the most Hill played in one season.

His Cowboys career ends with 36 total tackles and only a half-sack, which he recorded in 2021.

With the Cowboys trading their 2019 first-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Amari Cooper, Hill was the first pick of that class. With Cooper no longer on the roster, and now Hill gone as well, the 2019 class is now headlined by Tony Pollard (fourth round), Connor McGovern (third) and Donovan Wilson (sixth).

