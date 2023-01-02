Cowboys OL Versatility: 'Testament' To Depth, Talent

"I try to over communicate with everybody, but especially when it's me and [Peters,]" Smith said. "Me and [him] just over communicate on everything. I tell him 'I'm going, you got him.' We don't care who knows because at the end of the day we know what we're supposed to and block the way it's supposed to be blocked."

As for the man holding down the fort in the meantime until Biadasz is healthy enough to return, the center position won't be completely foreign to McGovern. He's had experience at the keystone but has not played it full-time since his sophomore campaign at Penn State.

McGovern said after the win against the Titans moving back to center was "like riding a bike again," and also said that the rest of the position room know that any of them are capable of playing any five spots if necessary. With as many hits as the offensive line has taken this season, the luxury of having that optionality has proven to be beneficial.

"Everyone in our o-line room knows all five positions luckily," McGovern said. "So, we spend time going over what each guy does, so I feel like any of us can step up. We have [Peters] coming in at left tackle, Tyler [Smith] at left guard, and I'm at center, but we practice every week. I think we'll be ready."

Those feelings from McGovern aren't without their merit, either. Smith echoed those same sentiments on Monday as well despite being moved back to guard, adding some credit for the Cowboys' coaching staff in offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant Jeff Blasko for having prepared them for anything.

"It's a testament to the guys in the room for sure," Smith said when asked how they have managed the adversity up front this season. "The coaches do a great job of just introducing us to the situations. We always practice them regardless of who's up that particular week.