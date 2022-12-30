Dak: 'Boys Learning Lessons for Playoffs

"To be able to play this position, you've gotta have a short-term memory," said Prescott. "Whether the interception you feel is your fault, not your fault, whether you throw it to the guy and lose out on points before the half — you gotta be able to turn the page and just move on. That's something that, obviously you're not trying to have or cause that adversity, but good or bad I'm on to the next play.

"… Not only me, but the whole team."

Prescott went on to throw two touchdowns on the evening after his first INT bounced off of the chest of rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot and into the hands of Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard, who was also the recipient of the second INT — on a target to veteran tight end Dalton Schultz.

Blame for each is justifiably split between Hendershot and Prescott, respectively, and the walk-off pick-six in Jacksonville adds evidence to the fact the Cowboys passing attack is its own most daunting defender.

Prescott, to his credit, knows the difference between letting a bad play go during a game and keying in on it afterward in the meeting room and film session.

"I mean, it's frustrating but by the time — a minute after I've sat down on the sideline — I've got it out of my head," he said. "I've said my words that I needed to say to myself and I've moved on."

And he fully intends to get back to the days of rarely throwing interceptions.

"They're all frustrating and, somehow or another, they've gotta stop," admitted the very candid and self-aware quarterback.

There is a difference between awareness and worry though, seeing as the latter serves no constructive purpose while the former can lead to marked improvement in, well, anything.

"I don't worry or sit there and think about that, 'Ah, this is gonna continue to happen,'" Prescott said. "As much as anything, I've got to fix the ones on my end and I've got to make sure that the receivers that may take part in them are focused and understand that we don't have a lot of opportunities.

"As we move forward, in this last [regular season] game and these playoff games, every drive matters. Every play. That's the reality of it when you get into the postseason. It's just [about] heightening our focus and understanding … the magnitude of each play."

Having already guaranteed they'll be seeded no lower than the fifth seed in the NFC, it's now about trying to buck the odds and steal away the NFC East throne and No. 1 seat in the conference from the Eagles, needing help for it to happen.

But, regardless of if they do or do not, the mistakes being made in the regular season can not carry over without potentially disastrous consequences.

Prescott and the Cowboys know this all too well, and they'll use their matchup with the Washington Commanders to try and not only continue building momentum for the tournament, but to also fix some of the issues that ail them.

When it Raynes it pours, but that is much more fun for eh Cowboys when it's touchdowns and not interceptions.

But hey, here's something that's also true: don't ever apologize for a win in the NFL.