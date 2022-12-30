Lamb Continues to Shine: 'I Wanna Finish Strong'

The addition of four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton to the roster in early December only helps to prevent teams from keying in on Lamb, Hilton's four catches for 50 yards against the Titans creating critical conversions that kept the chains moving — Michael Gallup doing the same — giving Lamb added space to operate.

"It builds our confidence," Lamb said of Hilton's rapid progression in the Cowboys offense. "It keeps the ball rolling. In this league, all you need is time and downs. If we can get those, with the weapons we have, he's a key element to it. [We just need to] keep building, and they can double me all they want.

"Come on."

It's a Cowboys team that is now 12-4 heading into their final regular season game, having earned 24 wins through their last 33 outings, looking to finally find hydration for their very long Super Bowl drought, but it begins with cleaning up the mistakes that prevented them from obliterating the Titans and cost them a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars two games prior.

"We've still got a ways to go, honestly," said Lamb. "If we [clean up] our mistakes, we can be great."

It's felt for weeks, if not the entirety of the season, that this version of the Cowboys can only be defeated by themselves. That was again evidenced in Nashville but, as has been the case more often than not in 2022, they found ways to remain resilient en route to a victory.