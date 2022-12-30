Catch-Up: From One Victory To Another 

Once the Cowboys picked up a massive victory on Christmas Eve over the Eagles to keep their hopes of an NFC East title alive, they quickly had to pivot to Thursday night against the Titans on a short week. Dallas picked up the win despite three turnovers, moving them to 12-4 on the season with the season finale on the road against the Commanders in Week 18. Here's what you might've missed this week.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- The ladies on Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk broke down the Cowboys' big win over the Eagles, from CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott's big games as well as the defenses four forced turnovers. Plus, they gave their thoughts on Dallas' chances at the division crown. [Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk: Still in the Running]
- After his scary car accident just two days before Christmas, rookie defensive end Sam Williams spoke with the media on Monday for the first time since the incident. He was held out of the Eagles' game out of caution, but was understandably thankful to be okay. [Sam Williams on Crash: 'I Could've Been Gone']
Tuesday:
- CeeDee Lamb's ascension as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver this season has been three years in the making. After putting up strong numbers early in the year, Lamb has blossomed into a full-blown threat for opposing defenses. [Lamb Has Answered Every Question As No. 1 WR]
- Micah Parsons talked with the media on Tuesday and gave an update on his injured hand, while also discussing the Cowboys' struggles in getting to the quarterback in recent weeks after being one of the best teams in the league in racking up sacks. [Micah Parsons: We Play A Physical Sport]
Wednesday:
- With Wednesday being a travel day to Nashville for the team, the Hangin' with the Boys team assessed the Cowboys' matchup with the Titans and the importance of not playing down to their competition. That, and why they didn't get more affinity to in the national power rankings following the win over the Eagles. [Hangin' With The Boys: Are Who They Are]
Thursday:
- In his weekly postgame column, Nick Eatman gave some perspective on the Cowboys' win over the Titans on Thursday night. While they did not play particularly well, the Cowboys did pull out a victory. "Will they win a lot of playoff games like this? No, definitely not and I think everyone knows that. But guess what? It's not the playoffs. It's Week 17 of a grueling NFL regular season…" Eatman writes. [Eatman: The Answer After This Game is 'Both']
- The story of Dak Prescott's interceptions have been well-documented by now. Prescott threw two more last night, pushing his total to 14 on the year marking a career-high. While one was not exactly on him, Prescott and the Cowboys are figuring out what not to do before the playoffs begin. [Dak: 'Boys Learning Lessons for Playoffs]
- The Cowboys have battled injuries to the offensive line all season, dating back to training camp. Each time they have responded regardless of how many different rotations they have put together. After center Tyler Biadasz went down with an ankle injury, the big guys up front stepped up again. [Cowboys No Strangers To Another O-line Shuffle]
Friday:
- Sticking with the theme of injuries, the Cowboys yet again found a way to win against the Titans despite it not looking pretty. Cowboys' columnist Mickey Spagnola gave his thoughts on Thursday's victory and the resiliency of the team and how it showed up on Thursday. [Spagnola: Despite It All, They Just Keep Winning]
- For the first time since 1994 and 1995, the Cowboys have posted back-to-back 12-win seasons following their win in Nashville on Thursday. The team on Cowboys Break assessed how they got there and what it means. [Cowboys Break: Getting to 12]