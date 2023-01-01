#DALvsTEN

Cowboys Still Alive For NFC East After Eagles Loss

Jan 01, 2023 at 04:00 PM
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

Two weeks ago, the Cowboys' chances of winning the NFC East looked nearly impossible, trailing the Eagles by three games with three to play.

But now, the Cowboys are still alive to win the NFC East after the Eagles' 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday in Philly.

The Eagles drop to 13-3, just one game ahead of the Cowboys at 12-4.

That means Dallas must win at Washington next Sunday and the Eagles would have to lose at home again to the Giants, who clinched their own playoff spot on Sunday.

If the Cowboys win and the Eagles lose, both teams would be tied at 13-4. But since both teams split the two games in the regular season, the next tiebreaker would be division record and Dallas would be 5-1, while the Eagles would fall to 3-3.

While the Cowboys, Eagles and Commanders would all have something to play for, the Giants could be the team that might rest their key players if they can't help their own playoff position in Week 18.

Still, the Cowboys will have a shot to win the division, something that looked rather bleak two weeks ago after their overtime loss to the Jaguars.

But if they don't win the NFC East, the Cowboys will be locked into the No. 5 spot in the NFC playoff race. In that scenario, they will play at Tampa Bay, which defeated the Panthers Sunday to clinch the NFC South with an 8-8 record. That will be the worst of the four division winners, pitting them against the 5-seed, which will be either the Cowboys or Eagles.

