#DALvsSF

Cowboys OL welcome Tyron Smith back: 'It's big'

Oct 05, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-OL-welcome-Tyron-Smith-back--‘It’s-big-hero

FRISCO, TX — Tyron Smith has missed the last two outings with a knee injury that occurred on the Saturday prior to the Dallas Cowboys' trip to the Arizona Cardinals, a game that also saw Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin sidelined with injury — just as Tyler Smith made his 2023 debut in a return from a hamstring strain suffered before the season opener.

On Thursday, Tyron Smith, for the first time since suffering the injury, was a full participant in practice ahead of the all-important matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. He'll need to be fully cleared at the end of this week, but this remains huge news in Dallas.

"It's going to be great," said second-year lineman Tyler Smith. "He's a vet when it comes to the passing game, so pass pro is always gonna be solid — just having that presence. I'm confident with [whoever] is next to me, but having right there is gonna be huge."

When they land in Santa Clara to take on the 49ers, however, there's a rapidly growing chance that the starting left tackle is back on the field; and that would mark the first time this season wherein the Cowboys have had their entire starting offensive line. 

Better still, this would be the first time the Cowboys have put this five-man lineup in front of quarterback Dak Prescott — ever — considering an injury to Tyron Smith in 2022 created a domino effect that led to a laundry list of variations that ended with the elder Smith finishing the year at right tackle.  

"This group of five has never played a game together," said the eight Excited to get out there and go to work. … The sky's the limit. Obviously, we've gotta stay healthy. … We're excited to get our five out there. It'll be big for us." 

With the 49ers awaiting their arrival in Week 5, all of the work this summer will be put to the test. 

"It's gonna be huge to have that continuity from training camp to transfer to the field," said the younger Smith. "It's gonna be awesome. … This week is gonna be a great week in the trenches, for sure."

All hands are on deck for the fight in Santa Clara.

Related Content

news

Trey Lance 'very helpful' in helping prep for SF

With Trey Lance less than two months removed from being a member of the 49ers, the preparation in going to San Francisco has had Lance dive in head first with both sides of the ball.
news

Dak: Matchup against SF 'more than just one game'

With history in play and potential future playoff implications having a stake in Sunday night's game, Dak Prescott isn't backing down from the spotlight going into San Francisco.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 road games at 49ers

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the 49ers and Cowboys.
news

Updates: McCarthy offers Thursday injury updates

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Mick Shots: Executing way out of Twilight Zone

The red zone has been more like the Twilight Zone this year for the Cowboys. Weird stuff seems to happen. Plus, the O-Line shuffle, a stingy defense, a new special teams ace and more!
news

X Factors: 10 game-changers for Cowboys & 49ers

Every game has a few guys that could impact the outcome. These 10 players should play a big role in Sunday's game between the 49ers and Cowboys.
news

Micah on defense vs. Purdy: 'Something gotta give'

Expect it to be a brawl when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, and Micah Parsons is starving and ready to get the hunt started against a familiar foe.
news

Hunter Luepke taking early opportunities head-on

After notching his first NFL touchdown, rookie running back/fullback Hunter Luepke is ready to take on any challenge to help the offense be successful.
news

Tony Pollard opens up on injury, returning to SF

After suffering a fractured leg in the playoff loss to San Francisco in January, Tony Pollard is looking forward to returning to Levi's Stadium in search of a better result.
news

DaRon Bland excited to return home to face 49ers

When the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers kick things off on Sunday, DaRon Bland will be in very familiar territory, and that could lead to another explosive outing.
news

Big Picture: 10 big storylines for 49ers & Cowboys

The showdown is finally here. The Cowboys have seen the 49ers end their season the last two years and it still appears as if San Francisco is the team to beat in the NFC. Here are the top stories heading into the game.
Advertising