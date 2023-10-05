Cowboys OL welcome Tyron Smith back: 'It's big'

When they land in Santa Clara to take on the 49ers, however, there's a rapidly growing chance that the starting left tackle is back on the field; and that would mark the first time this season wherein the Cowboys have had their entire starting offensive line.

Better still, this would be the first time the Cowboys have put this five-man lineup in front of quarterback Dak Prescott — ever — considering an injury to Tyron Smith in 2022 created a domino effect that led to a laundry list of variations that ended with the elder Smith finishing the year at right tackle.

"This group of five has never played a game together," said the eight Excited to get out there and go to work. … The sky's the limit. Obviously, we've gotta stay healthy. … We're excited to get our five out there. It'll be big for us."

With the 49ers awaiting their arrival in Week 5, all of the work this summer will be put to the test.

"It's gonna be huge to have that continuity from training camp to transfer to the field," said the younger Smith. "It's gonna be awesome. … This week is gonna be a great week in the trenches, for sure."