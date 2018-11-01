Cowboys Optimistic Despite Irving's Ankle Injury 

FRISCO, Texas – Despite being carted off the field during Thursday's practice, defensive tackle David Irving might still have a chance to play this week against the Titans.

The team officially placed Irving on the injury report with a sprained ankle. However, team officials sound optimistic that not only does the injury not appear to be a major setback, but Irving could play Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

While the injury is considered to be in the area of a high-ankle sprain, Irving and the Cowboys might have avoided a scare. The team still has full practices Friday and Saturday with a light walk-through on Sunday.

But once again, it's another week of missed practices for Irving.

After serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Irving then missed the next week in Houston for personal reasons. Even though he missed a total of three practices leading up to the games, Irving still played the last two games against the Jaguars and Redskins, totaling three tackles, one for loss and two quarterback pressures.

Last year, Irving played in just eight games after missing four games due to another suspension and four more because of a concussion. Still, he managed to record seven sacks in half a season.

The defensive tackle position has seen its share of injuries already this year as Maliek Collins sustained a knee injury a few weeks ago and missed two games.