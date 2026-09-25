Cowboys-Ravens: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 3

FRISCO, Texas — One team bounced back in a major way in Week 2, and the other is hoping to do it when they walk onto the field for the first-ever NFL game in Brazil. The Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens are both 1-1 on the season heading into their Week 3 matchup, and all eyes will be on them in Rio de Janeiro.

Dak Prescott and the high-powered offense in Dallas carried the blowout victory over the Washington Commanders, and though the defense, led by Christian Parker, made noticeable improvements, they'll need to make many more against the equally high-powered Ravens who, unlike the Cowboys, suffered a loss last week against the New Orleans Saints.

That means former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and all-world running back Derrick Henry have a point to prove, but so does Parker's defense, and one of those two things will have to give under the bright lights in South America.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys are back on the right track after their opening day loss at the hands of the New York Giants, but nobody's hanging any banners right now in Dallas. A fast start and a fast finish masked a lull that could be fatal if it happens against Baltimore.

In a matchup wherein the Ravens defense is also looking to show up and show out, it will be paramount for the terms to be dictated early on, and throughout, by the Cowboys; and with the knowledge that moving to 2-1 on the season would put them at or near the top of the NFC East heading into Week 4.

Fùtbol takes a break in Brazil this weekend as football walks onto center stage, and history will be made, so tune in and be a part of it.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: CBS SPORTS/CBS 11 DFW, NFL+Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), JJ Watt (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio (English): Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst)