#DALvsBAL

Cowboys-Ravens Moved Again To Tues., Dec. 8

Nov 30, 2020 at 06:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Ravens-Moved-Again-To-Tues.,-Dec.-8-hero
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

FRISCO, Texas – The scheduling saga has another twist to it.

The Cowboys' Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens has once again been re-scheduled – this time to Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7:05 p.m., central time.

If the schedule holds, this will be the first time the Cowboys have ever played on a Tuesday in their 60-year history.

The reasoning for the changes is an ongoing issue, as this is just one of many dominoes tied to the Baltimore-Pittsburgh game. That game was originally slated to happen on Thanksgiving night and has since been re-scheduled three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest move came Monday evening. With Baltimore still responding to positive tests from up to a dozen players, the league office opted to move the game to Wednesday afternoon at 2:40 p.m., central time.

At this point, it's getting hard to keep track of all the twists and turns. Baltimore is dealing with one of the most severe outbreaks of COVID-19 of this unprecedented season, as at least one player has tested positive for the virus over each of the last nine days.

That list runs the gamut of some of the Raven's best players, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and pass rushers Calais Cambell and Matthew Judon.

The Ravens have had 22 players test positive or be identified as a high-risk contact, prompting them to put 20 players on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list. As it stands right now, there are only 38 players on their active roster – though a few may be able to return in time for Wednesday's game against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys now have an 10-day layoff between their loss to Washington on Thanksgiving and their next game. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy spoke Friday about giving his players some extended down time in the event of a re-scheduled game, though it seems unlikely he foresaw the matchup being moved all the way to Tuesday.

Hopefully the extra time off will help them handle the challenge ahead. The shuffle also means the Cowboys' Dec. 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals will come after just four days of rest.

Jaylon Smith didn't know about the schedule change when he spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, but his attitude likely wouldn't have changed. Asked about coping with the uncertainty of this season, Smith said it's something the Cowboys simply must embrace and work their way through.

"At the end of the day, it's football. We've been playing for our whole lives," he said. "So, it's really about finding a way. You got to find a way, and it's going to take everyone's effort. So, in the midst of all of this, we got to come together even more."

Related Content

news

Cowboys Making Best Of Added Time Off

In light of everything surrounding this team right now, it feels pretty fitting that the Cowboys are experiencing what has essentially turned into a second bye week.
news

More Shuffling: O-Line Has To Regroup Yet Again

With injuries to starting tackles Zack Martin and Cam Erving, the Cowboys' offensive line must shuffle their lineup once again.
news

How Will Cowboys Start Preparing For Baltimore?

The Cowboys have plenty of time now before their next game, but find out what the coaching staff is doing to prepare for the roster-depleted Ravens.
news

How Aldon Smith Won His Battle For Self-Worth

Aldon Smith's journey has seen him own several cars as an NFL superstar, to being out of the league – once sleeping under a car and then later detailing cars as a job. Find out how he got himself back on the road again.
news

COVID Moves Cowboys-Ravens To Monday, Dec. 7

The NFL is moving the Cowboys' next game in Baltimore to Monday, Dec.7, 

Advertising