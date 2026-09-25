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Dak Prescott, Cowboys want to 'be the aggressors' vs. Ravens in Rio

Sep 25, 2026 at 03:41 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_25_ Dak Prescott

RIO DE JANEIRO – For the first time in his 11 NFL seasons, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will play in a game on international soil on Sunday.

The Cowboys landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ahead of their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday morning. A few hours later, Prescott and the Cowboys traveled to CR Flamengo's training grounds for a Friday practice, which provided a scenic backdrop ahead of a unique weekend.

"Surprised it's been this long, but excited it's here and it's in Brazil for the first time, a place I've never been," Prescott said. "Obviously just trying to expand the game to all the different places, understanding the game has been here, but not the Cowboys brand of football and not the organization…"

"It's exciting as ever any chance you get to play this game, and to get to play it in a new country with new fans and get to introduce it to maybe some new kids out there that were trying to learn about the game of football and to the be the faces and the people that they get to look up to and aspire to be is humbling, and something that we're not taking lightly."

Prescott and the Cowboys are also not taking the Ravens lightly. From the jump, Dallas has said that this is a business trip. Players and coaches' families did not travel with them, and the Cowboys won't be leaving their hotel outside of Saturday's walk around Maracaña Stadium and the game on Sunday.

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter awaits on the other sideline, a familiar face for Prescott and the offense after facing the Chargers last season when Minter was Los Angeles' defensive coordinator. In that game, Dallas was able to post 340 yards of offense, but lost 34-17.

"Being able to go back and watch what this head coach did against us in LA last year, that game has been huge for us just in our game plan and us trying to break down things," Prescott said. "They make adjustments, we make adjustments."

"We're excited about our game plan, we've got answers for whatever they're going to do. That just kind of goes into the rules of who we are, not trying to get outside of our box to combat anything they're doing or counter them too much. We want to be the aggressors; we want to make them play on their heels and bring our best game to them."

Prescott credited Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer and his staff for making the preparation for this game feel like a normal week. Schottenheimer and the coaches finished their game plan early in the week, giving Dallas' players more time to digest it during their shared time together in the hotel ahead of Sunday.

"They made it harder on themselves and got the gameplan in earlier, so we're a day ahead of everything," Prescott said. "So just being able to get out here and have an extra day to massage the game plan, to cross our T's and dot our I's and do the things that we need necessary. At the same time, just getting great team bonding. Being at the hotel together and just spending a lot of time together in a new place. Credit the coaches for getting the plan in so it makes it easier on us as players."

Part of the preparation for this game specifically has been planning ahead for the playing surface at Maracaña Stadium, which has had some concerns over the past week. Schottenheimer and the Cowboys have remained confident that the field won't be an issue on Sunday, and Prescott feels similarly.

"Not a lot goes into that for me. I trust my equipment, the cleats that I'm going to have," Prescott said. "Not really even looking into the news about how people feel about the field. If it's the surface we're going to play on, let's go do it. One way or another, obviously if they're going to allow the game to be played, it's good enough. Where I'm from, I've played on worse. Been tackled on concrete. So the fact that the grass is soft, we'll take it, I'll take it anyways. I hope not to hit it anyways."

The first international playing stage for Prescott is one that further puts into perspective the position he's in, and inspires him and the Cowboys to strive to spark a new generation of interest in America football, and Cowboys fans, outside of the United States.

"I don't know if there's any place in the world that there's not a good bit of Cowboys [fans]," Prescott said. "That's the awesome part about playing for this organization. To be here in Brazil where there's big fan group, big fan base and support, hopefully allow a lot of people to see me play and this team play for the first time in person.

"It's something that I think about each and every game, is 'Who's watching for the first time?' Or, 'Who's trying to pick up this game, and how can I inspire them?' Just allows me to not take any play for granted, to be right where my feet are, and that's what I'm doing this whole trip."

Just 8: Cowboys highest-graded players

The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.

No. 8 Ranking *Baltimore – Mike Green (71.2) * - Green has evolved into the Ravens' top rusher and one of their best defenders on an already-stout defense. Dallas – T.J. Bass (71.1) – While the Cowboys are certainly ready to get Tyler Smith back at left guard, Bass has shown once again that he's one of the best backups on this team. His pass blocking is a strength, but all of the line needs to step it up as run-blockers.
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No. 8 Ranking

Baltimore – Mike Green (71.2) - Green has evolved into the Ravens' top rusher and one of their best defenders on an already-stout defense.

Dallas – T.J. Bass (71.1) – While the Cowboys are certainly ready to get Tyler Smith back at left guard, Bass has shown once again that he's one of the best backups on this team. His pass blocking is a strength, but all of the line needs to step it up as run-blockers.

No. 7 Ranking *Baltimore – Derrick Henry (77.4) * - Henry is tied for NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns. Henry is among only three backs in the NFL with over 200 yards as he ranks third with 212 and is fifth in the league in attempts with 40. Dallas – Tyler Guyton (74.0) - Of all the players on this list, the Cowboys have to be most excited about Guyton being here, especially with so many question marks regarding his development in Year 3. So far, he's been better than good.
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No. 7 Ranking

Baltimore – Derrick Henry (77.4) - Henry is tied for NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns. Henry is among only three backs in the NFL with over 200 yards as he ranks third with 212 and is fifth in the league in attempts with 40.

Dallas – Tyler Guyton (74.0) - Of all the players on this list, the Cowboys have to be most excited about Guyton being here, especially with so many question marks regarding his development in Year 3. So far, he's been better than good.

No. 6 Ranking *Baltimore – Mark Andrews (79.8) * - The veteran tight end can get overlooked in this offense but is still putting together another stellar start to the season. Dallas – Caleb Downs (75.8) - In his first two games, Downs has already made an impact. In fact, he's the first defensive back in NFL history to record a sack and two forced fumbles in his first two games. Downs leads all players with 17 tackles – 14 on defense and three on special teams.
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No. 6 Ranking

Baltimore – Mark Andrews (79.8) - The veteran tight end can get overlooked in this offense but is still putting together another stellar start to the season.

Dallas – Caleb Downs (75.8) - In his first two games, Downs has already made an impact. In fact, he's the first defensive back in NFL history to record a sack and two forced fumbles in his first two games. Downs leads all players with 17 tackles – 14 on defense and three on special teams.

No. 5 Ranking Baltimore – Kyle Hamilton (84.7) - Everything the Cowboys are hoping Caleb Downs can be is pretty much what Hamilton is right now and has been for the Ravens defense. Dallas – Tyler Booker (77.8) - As a unit, the offensive line hasn't been up to par this year but Booker isn't the issue. The second-year guard looks even better than his rookie year and figures to be a cornerstone for this team for many years to come.
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No. 5 Ranking

Baltimore – Kyle Hamilton (84.7) - Everything the Cowboys are hoping Caleb Downs can be is pretty much what Hamilton is right now and has been for the Ravens defense.

Dallas – Tyler Booker (77.8) - As a unit, the offensive line hasn't been up to par this year but Booker isn't the issue. The second-year guard looks even better than his rookie year and figures to be a cornerstone for this team for many years to come.

No. 4 Ranking Baltimore – Roquan Smith (84.7) - He's one of the top linebackers in the NFL and that's why the Ravens made a trade for him a few years back with Chicago, knowing that he's got the ability to be a leader in the middle. This year has been no exception. Dallas – Javonte Williams (83.4) - While the Cowboys are having a hard time getting the running game going, it doesn't seem to be because of Williams, who did have two touchdowns in the season opener and was inches away from having a third score. His blitz pickup is also an underrated part of his game.
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No. 4 Ranking

Baltimore – Roquan Smith (84.7) - He's one of the top linebackers in the NFL and that's why the Ravens made a trade for him a few years back with Chicago, knowing that he's got the ability to be a leader in the middle. This year has been no exception.

Dallas – Javonte Williams (83.4) - While the Cowboys are having a hard time getting the running game going, it doesn't seem to be because of Williams, who did have two touchdowns in the season opener and was inches away from having a third score. His blitz pickup is also an underrated part of his game.

No. 3 Ranking Baltimore – Marlon Humphrey (85.5) - As consistent as they get in the secondary and even though there might be some bigger names on offense and even defense, Humphrey is arguably one of the Ravens biggest superstars. Dallas – Jaishawn Barham (84.8) - So what was going on the sideline in Week 1? Is he wearing the green dot for every play? Maybe there are questions about the rookie linebacker, but it's not really affecting his performance. He's the highest-graded defensive player on the team and has just one start under his belt.
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No. 3 Ranking

Baltimore – Marlon Humphrey (85.5) - As consistent as they get in the secondary and even though there might be some bigger names on offense and even defense, Humphrey is arguably one of the Ravens biggest superstars.

Dallas – Jaishawn Barham (84.8) - So what was going on the sideline in Week 1? Is he wearing the green dot for every play? Maybe there are questions about the rookie linebacker, but it's not really affecting his performance. He's the highest-graded defensive player on the team and has just one start under his belt.

No. 2 Ranking Baltimore – Lamar Jackson (86.4) - Jackson fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 559. His 10.0 average per attempt currently ranks No. 1 in the league. Add that to his rushing ability, which has with 74 yards in two games this year Dallas – CeeDee Lamb (89.4) - The only player on the Cowboys with a better grade is the one throwing him the ball. But Lamb has three touchdowns in the first two games and was simply dominant in Week 2. The fact he was the recipient of Dak's record-setting touchdown was only fitting since he's caught twice as many of his touchdowns than anyone else.
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No. 2 Ranking

Baltimore – Lamar Jackson (86.4) - Jackson fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 559. His 10.0 average per attempt currently ranks No. 1 in the league. Add that to his rushing ability, which has with 74 yards in two games this year

Dallas – CeeDee Lamb (89.4) - The only player on the Cowboys with a better grade is the one throwing him the ball. But Lamb has three touchdowns in the first two games and was simply dominant in Week 2. The fact he was the recipient of Dak's record-setting touchdown was only fitting since he's caught twice as many of his touchdowns than anyone else.

No. 1 Ranking Baltimore – Zay Flowers (93.7) - While the Ravens receiver doesn't technically qualify with enough snaps this year, this is an indication of what Flowers can do when he's healthy. And as of now, there's a chance he could play and if so, that certainly changes the Ravens offense, giving them another dynamic weapon. Dallas – Dak Prescott (90.0) - Although he did have a crucial interception that changed the course of the Week 1 loss, Dak still put up good numbers in that game, and that was off the charts last week. Overshadowed by setting the franchise all-time record for passing touchdowns, Dak threw four overall and also had some nice runs out of the pocket, showing he's still got some moves in his 11th year.
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No. 1 Ranking

Baltimore – Zay Flowers (93.7) - While the Ravens receiver doesn't technically qualify with enough snaps this year, this is an indication of what Flowers can do when he's healthy. And as of now, there's a chance he could play and if so, that certainly changes the Ravens offense, giving them another dynamic weapon.

Dallas – Dak Prescott (90.0) - Although he did have a crucial interception that changed the course of the Week 1 loss, Dak still put up good numbers in that game, and that was off the charts last week. Overshadowed by setting the franchise all-time record for passing touchdowns, Dak threw four overall and also had some nice runs out of the pocket, showing he's still got some moves in his 11th year.

*8. Cobie Durant – 73.7 * - His Cowboys debut saw him line up all over the field, playing in the slot and the outside. Durant was credited with two tackles but was solid in coverage and limited big plays to his side of the field.
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8. Cobie Durant – 73.7 - His Cowboys debut saw him line up all over the field, playing in the slot and the outside. Durant was credited with two tackles but was solid in coverage and limited big plays to his side of the field.

Jaishawn Barham – 75.9 - Lost in the shuffle of some of the communication issues in the second half and the sideline video captured with Christian Parker, Barham did some good things in his NFL debut, resulting in six tackles and one for loss.
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Jaishawn Barham – 75.9 - Lost in the shuffle of some of the communication issues in the second half and the sideline video captured with Christian Parker, Barham did some good things in his NFL debut, resulting in six tackles and one for loss.

Quinnen Williams – 78.0 – Williams is no stranger to playing at MetLife Stadium, having spent the first part of his career with the Jets. He had two tackles, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble that led to the Cowboys' only turnover.
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Quinnen Williams – 78.0 – Williams is no stranger to playing at MetLife Stadium, having spent the first part of his career with the Jets. He had two tackles, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble that led to the Cowboys' only turnover.

Tyler Booker – 78.4 – The Cowboys weren't able to establish the running game to their liking, but the problems up front, especially in blitz protection, wasn't really at right guard, where Booker started his second pro season with another strong performance.
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Tyler Booker – 78.4 – The Cowboys weren't able to establish the running game to their liking, but the problems up front, especially in blitz protection, wasn't really at right guard, where Booker started his second pro season with another strong performance.

Javonte Williams – 78.9 – Some members of the Cowboys' organization had Williams as the highest grade among all players. Perhaps, the penalty at the end of the game hurt him in some regards, but within the game, he was exceptionally good. Williams scored two touchdowns and was a half-yard away from getting all three of the Cowboys' touchdowns.
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Javonte Williams – 78.9 – Some members of the Cowboys' organization had Williams as the highest grade among all players. Perhaps, the penalty at the end of the game hurt him in some regards, but within the game, he was exceptionally good. Williams scored two touchdowns and was a half-yard away from getting all three of the Cowboys' touchdowns.

3. Dak Prescott – 79.7 – Even to his own standards, the interception he threw in the second quarter was one he'd "like to have back" and he also realized it changed the course of the game and momentum. But even with that, Dak was the highest-graded offensive player. With limited opportunities, Dak still led the offense on scoring drives every time he got the ball in the second half. The Cowboys know they have to eliminate the slow starts moving forward.
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3. Dak Prescott – 79.7 – Even to his own standards, the interception he threw in the second quarter was one he'd "like to have back" and he also realized it changed the course of the game and momentum. But even with that, Dak was the highest-graded offensive player. With limited opportunities, Dak still led the offense on scoring drives every time he got the ball in the second half. The Cowboys know they have to eliminate the slow starts moving forward.

2. Otito Ogbonnia – 82.7 – His Cowboys debut was an impressive one, even if it didn't stand out on the stat sheet. Ogbonnia had four tackles but despite being in the rotation, he helped control the middle, forcing many of the Giants' big plays to occur on the outside.
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2. Otito Ogbonnia – 82.7 – His Cowboys debut was an impressive one, even if it didn't stand out on the stat sheet. Ogbonnia had four tackles but despite being in the rotation, he helped control the middle, forcing many of the Giants' big plays to occur on the outside.

1. Donovan Ezeiruaku – 86.5 – The highest-graded player on the Cowboys in Week 1, Ezeiruaku did more than just lead the team in tackles. His 10 tackles were a career-high, but he also shared a sack with Jonathan Bullard and had a tackle for loss and two pressures.
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1. Donovan Ezeiruaku – 86.5 – The highest-graded player on the Cowboys in Week 1, Ezeiruaku did more than just lead the team in tackles. His 10 tackles were a career-high, but he also shared a sack with Jonathan Bullard and had a tackle for loss and two pressures.

Jordan Hudson – After a relatively quiet training camp, Hudson found himself in the headlines for a couple of reasons towards the end of the preseason. The former SMU standout was on the list of players who received a temporary restraining order (TRO) by a Dallas judge to return to college football for a fifth season. However, that was before Hudson played his best game of the preseason, totaling 97 yards and a touchdown catch. Hudson said his focus was to remain with the Cowboys and make the team, and he ended up on the practice squad.
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Jordan Hudson – After a relatively quiet training camp, Hudson found himself in the headlines for a couple of reasons towards the end of the preseason. The former SMU standout was on the list of players who received a temporary restraining order (TRO) by a Dallas judge to return to college football for a fifth season. However, that was before Hudson played his best game of the preseason, totaling 97 yards and a touchdown catch. Hudson said his focus was to remain with the Cowboys and make the team, and he ended up on the practice squad.

Anthony Smith – The only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, it wasn't because Smith didn't have his moments to shine. More than anything, he didn't have the big plays Camden Brown made, which prompted the Cowboys to keep the undrafted receiver on the roster. Still, Smith has a trait that few others on this team possess and that's raw speed. Smith had a few plays in camp and the preseason where he was able to utilize that speed, but not with consistency. Still, a spot on the practice squad will be good for Smith, who can continue to develop his route-running while he's surrounded by some of the best receivers in the NFL.
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Anthony Smith – The only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, it wasn't because Smith didn't have his moments to shine. More than anything, he didn't have the big plays Camden Brown made, which prompted the Cowboys to keep the undrafted receiver on the roster. Still, Smith has a trait that few others on this team possess and that's raw speed. Smith had a few plays in camp and the preseason where he was able to utilize that speed, but not with consistency. Still, a spot on the practice squad will be good for Smith, who can continue to develop his route-running while he's surrounded by some of the best receivers in the NFL.

Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.
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Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.

Jonathan Mingo – When training camp began, it seemed as if Mingo might have been on the outside looking in for the roster, considering there were other veteran receivers in the mix. But just like Brown got noticed in the Seattle game, Mingo did the same, mainly for his hustle play on special teams. Couple that with some good plays at receiver, and then an explosive touchdown catch in the next game in Arizona and Mingo earned his chance to be on the team. His play on special teams will likely keep him on the 45-man game day roster.
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Jonathan Mingo – When training camp began, it seemed as if Mingo might have been on the outside looking in for the roster, considering there were other veteran receivers in the mix. But just like Brown got noticed in the Seattle game, Mingo did the same, mainly for his hustle play on special teams. Couple that with some good plays at receiver, and then an explosive touchdown catch in the next game in Arizona and Mingo earned his chance to be on the team. His play on special teams will likely keep him on the 45-man game day roster.

KaVontae Turpin – One of the best kick returners in the NFL, Turpin easily had his best training camp as a wide receiver. Turpin didn't play in the preseason games, but in the practices and scrimmages, he was a difference maker. The speed he possesses is unmatched and while Turpin has shown the ability to be dangerous in the open field, he's also continuing to develop his game as an offensive weapon – either on the outside, in the slot, or at times in the backfield.
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KaVontae Turpin – One of the best kick returners in the NFL, Turpin easily had his best training camp as a wide receiver. Turpin didn't play in the preseason games, but in the practices and scrimmages, he was a difference maker. The speed he possesses is unmatched and while Turpin has shown the ability to be dangerous in the open field, he's also continuing to develop his game as an offensive weapon – either on the outside, in the slot, or at times in the backfield.

just8_flournoy
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*George Pickens *– The Cowboys didn't get a long-term deal done with Pickens in the offseason, so he'll play on the $27.2 million franchise tag for the season. If there was a question how Pickens might respond to being on the tag, he answered it by having one of the best training camps of any player on the roster. In fact, the DallasCowboys.com staff voted him as the Top Camper out in Oxnard, with his consistent big-play ability. If he's actually the No. 2 receiver on this team, there's likely not a better one in the NFL.
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George Pickens– The Cowboys didn't get a long-term deal done with Pickens in the offseason, so he'll play on the $27.2 million franchise tag for the season. If there was a question how Pickens might respond to being on the tag, he answered it by having one of the best training camps of any player on the roster. In fact, the DallasCowboys.com staff voted him as the Top Camper out in Oxnard, with his consistent big-play ability. If he's actually the No. 2 receiver on this team, there's likely not a better one in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb – Don't look now, but this is Year 7 for Lamb, who is making his claim as one of the best No. 88s in Cowboys history. This year, Lamb enters the season with 7,416 receiving yards and is set to pass both Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson this year. But even Lamb admitted this past training camp wasn't his best, but he was candid about the reasoning, stating that he uses camp as a time to experiment with new aspects of his game. Make no mistake, Lamb is one of the NFL's top receivers and he'll be looking to take this offense to an even higher level in 2026.
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CeeDee Lamb – Don't look now, but this is Year 7 for Lamb, who is making his claim as one of the best No. 88s in Cowboys history. This year, Lamb enters the season with 7,416 receiving yards and is set to pass both Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson this year. But even Lamb admitted this past training camp wasn't his best, but he was candid about the reasoning, stating that he uses camp as a time to experiment with new aspects of his game. Make no mistake, Lamb is one of the NFL's top receivers and he'll be looking to take this offense to an even higher level in 2026.

*Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) * – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.
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Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) * – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.
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Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) * - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.
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Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.

David Becker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) * – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.
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Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024) *– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.
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Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024)– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) * - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.
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Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.
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Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) * - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.
32 / 32

Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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