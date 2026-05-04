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Rookie Minicamp | 2026

Cowboys to sign rookie free agent guard DJ Wingfield

May 04, 2026 at 11:32 AM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

05_04_ DJ Wingfield

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have agreed to terms with rookie free agent offensive lineman DJ Wingfield.

Wingfield, who measured in at 6'4, 316, tried out for the Cowboys over the weekend during rookie minicamp and now is in line to be the twelfth undrafted free agent Dallas will sign.

After starting 12 games at right guard for Purdue in 2024, Wingfield transferred to USC. However, Wingfield was unaware that his collegiate eligibility had expired. After losing his appeal with the NCAA, Wingfield did not play during the 2025 season.

Now however, Wingfield is set to return to the gridiron in Dallas, and the Cowboys reached their goal of adding 10-12 undrafted free agents as COO/co-owner Stephen Jones outlined following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

The full class of signed rookie free agents includes:

  • Camden Brown, WR, Georgia Southern
  • Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU
  • Dominic Richardson, RB, Tulsa
  • Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  • Langston Patterson, LB, Vanderbilt
  • DJ Rogers, TE, TCU
  • DJ Withers, DT, Kansas
  • Sidney Fugar, G, Baylor
  • Shiyazh Pete, OL, Kentucky
  • Kelvin Gilliam, DT, Virginia Tech
  • Tommy Dunn, DT, Kansas
  • DJ Wingfield, OL, USC (agreed to terms)

Wingfield was one of six tryout players that the Cowboys hosted over the weekend. He joined Western Kentucky QB Maverick McIvor, Texas A&M long snapper Jacob Graham, Georgia LB Monty Rice, Texas OL Cole Hutson and Presbyterian RB Zach Switzer, grandson of former Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer.

With rookie minicamp officially in the books, Dallas' first-year players will finally work with the rest of their team when OTAs begin on June 1.

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