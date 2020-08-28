Cowboys Seeking To Move Opportunity Into Action

"I want our team, and I want them to be emboldened to be a part of change," Jones said. "The dramatic change isn't going to happen overnight, but I want our organization and our players to play a part in the movement of making this a better place in this country."

As for the team, the discussions have been ongoing. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that, while players voiced their desire to practice, there have been many conversations – on a teamwide and an individual level – about how they're feeling and where things are headed.

"This is an issue of high concern," McCarthy said. "It's on their hearts. It's not only personal to their specific family or where they're from, but it's something that they're bothered by it. The energy of how do you move this opportunity into action has really been the primary focus."

Speaking to reporters, it is evident that Erving feels strongly about the subject. And given that he was gracious enough to share some of his own experiences, it's easy to understand why.

"I grew up in South Georgia, so I've experienced racism first-hand from the time I could walk. I didn't necessarily know what it was, but I felt it," Erving said. "I grew up and I got older, I saw it in different ways. I've been called the N-word within the last year and a half, two years – and it's 2020, 2018, whatever. So it's just something that's in me, honestly."

Erving said the Cowboys' conversations have been productive and understanding. He credited McCarthy for opening the floor to the players and for being willing to listen to perspective – an ability that is all too often lacking in these situations.

"What you don't know, you don't know. And what you don't know, you can learn. That's just something that I try to live by," Erving said.

Where things go from here remains to be seen – and it's not Erving's responsibility to speak to that publicly. The Cowboys don't currently plan to stop practicing, as their season opener is already a mere two weeks away. But it certainly sounds like this dialogue will continue within the team, honestly and proactively. The hope is that the same can be said for outside the locker room, as well.