Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Cowboys Sign Malik Hooker; OT Moved To IR

Jul 27, 2021 at 01:15 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Sign-Malik-Hooker;-OT-Moved-To-IR-hero
Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Malik Hooker is officially a Cowboy.

The Cowboys signed Hooker on Tuesday morning following a scheduled workout here in Oxnard. The veteran safety first had to complete the NFL's required five-day COVID-19 protocol before his visit.

Now he'll add experience and competition to a group with several new faces on this year's training camp roster.

Hooker, the 15th overall draft pick in 2017, was a productive starter for the Colts his first three seasons, posting 124 tackles, seven interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. A torn Achilles' tendon ended his 2020 season after only two games, however, and the Colts didn't re-sign him once his rookie contract ended.

"I think it's clearly an opportunity to add another excellent player," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We had a chance to bring him in and he's completed his rehab. I think anytime you have a chance to just continue to build the competition on your roster, if it works out for both sides, you definitely have to take advantage of that."

To make room for Hooker on the 90-man training camp roster, the Cowboys placed offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt on the Reserve/Injured list. Hyatt is working back from a knee injury.

Hooker is wearing No. 28 at Tuesday's practice.

The Cowboys visited with him in March, but a deal did not materialize. Instead, the club signed Damontae Kazee, the former Falcons safety who played four seasons for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta.

Kazee is also returning from a 2020 Achilles tear and has told reporters in camp that he feels "110%."

Rotations and roles are yet to be determined, but the safety spots will have a different look this year. Former starter Xavier Woods signed with the Vikings in the spring. Cowboys third-year safety Donovan Wilson emerged as a productive starter last season, and the Cowboys also signed veteran Jayron Kearse in the offseason, along with Kazee. Veteran addition Keanu Neal, a former Pro Bowl safety in Atlanta, is currently working at linebacker.

As the Cowboys start their second week of camp practice, Hooker will add more depth and playmaking ability to the group.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Defense Enters "Airplane Mode"

The defense looked dominant at times in Tuesday's practice with several interceptions and plays on the ball. Full recap from Oxnard here.
news

Diggs Determined To Raise Interception Total

Trevon Diggs dove into film study this offseason, tracking the number of plays he didn't make. In Year 2, the talented cornerback wants to capitalize on every chance he gets.
news

Scout's Take: Tapping Into Versatility Of These LBs

Here are some key talking points that came up from practice, including the emphasis on getting the ball out.
news

Battlegrounds: Backup WRs Starting To Emerge

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
news

Cowboys Sign Former Jets Cornerback

The Cowboys signed free agent cornerback Kyron Brown to the 90-man training camp roster on Sunday.
news

With "Best Practice," Dak Among Jerry's Standouts

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott had his best practice since he's been with the team. But he mentioned a few other players that have caught his eye.
news

Jerry Jones Updates Health Of Cooper, Lawrence

The Cowboys might be waiting on a pair of their star players until the team gets back to Texas.
news

Connor Williams Getting Work As No. 2 Center

There have been plenty of questions about where the Cowboys might find depth at the center position. They seem to have found an answer by cross-training Connor Williams.
news

Practice Points: Another Big Day For Veteran TE

Score another solid practice for the offense, as several wide receivers had great days, but none bigger than a veteran tight end. That's one of 10 practice points Sunday from Oxnard.
news

How Is CeeDee Seeing Better, Playing Faster?

It's not just playing outside as well as in the slot. CeeDee Lamb says he's seeing the Cowboys' offense more clearly as he heads into his second season.
news

Jaylon Smith: Jordan, LeBron Were Criticized, Too 

Criticism comes with the territory especially when a team struggles on one side of the ball. Jaylon Smith reminded the media that even great spots aren't above being criticized. 
Advertising