Cowboys Sign Malik Hooker; OT Moved To IR

OXNARD, Calif. – Malik Hooker is officially a Cowboy.

The Cowboys signed Hooker on Tuesday morning following a scheduled workout here in Oxnard. The veteran safety first had to complete the NFL's required five-day COVID-19 protocol before his visit.

Now he'll add experience and competition to a group with several new faces on this year's training camp roster.

Hooker, the 15th overall draft pick in 2017, was a productive starter for the Colts his first three seasons, posting 124 tackles, seven interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. A torn Achilles' tendon ended his 2020 season after only two games, however, and the Colts didn't re-sign him once his rookie contract ended.

"I think it's clearly an opportunity to add another excellent player," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We had a chance to bring him in and he's completed his rehab. I think anytime you have a chance to just continue to build the competition on your roster, if it works out for both sides, you definitely have to take advantage of that."