Cowboys Still Working on Deal With Dontari Poe 

Mar 25, 2020 at 08:45 PM
Nick Eatman

The Cowboys remain in negotiations with free-agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe and are still expected to get a deal completed this week. 

While the two sides seemingly came to a conclusion on the terms of a deal earlier in the week, both Poe and the Cowboys have spent the last couple of days hashing out the framework of the deal.

As of late Wednesday night, nothing is official, including an agreement of terms. But according to multiple sources and reports, the deal is expected to be finalized with Poe eventually joining the Cowboys. 

That would make the second defensive tackle from last year's Carolina squad to come to Dallas. Poe played with Pro Bowl veteran Gerald McCoy last season with the Panthers. 

Initially drafted by Kansas City with the 11thoverall pick in 2012, Poe spent five years with the Chiefs, before one season in Atlanta and the last two with Carolina. 

Listed at over 345 pounds, Poe would be a significant change to the look of the Cowboys' defensive line, which has mostly featured undersized, but quicker rushers to get up the field. It sounds as if the Cowboys are seeking a bigger front in the middle of the line to help free up the linebackers to run around and make more plays. 

Still, Poe has 20.5 career sacks from the defensive tackle position, but is considering more of a "space eater" that clogs up the running lanes.

