How Good Were Aldon Smith's First 3 Years?

The most essential factors in Aldon Smith's success with the Cowboys will be whether he has control over his sobriety and is able to get his body in NFL shape after nearly five years away from the league.David Helman cataloged the struggles that led to Smith leaving the NFL in order to get his life together. Smith was one of the league's premier players when things started to unravel for him.

But for those who weren't paying attention or have lost perspective, it's worth noting just how good Smith was in his first three seasons on the San Francisco 49ers. The 2011 NFL Draft would prove to feature three elite pass rushers in the top 11 picks. Von Miller was the second overall pick. Smith was drafted with the seventh pick. And J.J. Watt was taken at No. 11.