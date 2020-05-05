FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

The free-agent signing period if officially under way. Teams can actually sign players to new contracts after a short window of only negotiating deals.

As of March 18, the teams are now free to sign unrestricted free agents.

This year, however, has created some changes in the process. Because of the NFL's limitations with players visiting other teams, some deals might take longer to be finalized because players are either needing a physical and/or haven't been able to visit with the new team.

NFL rules state that teams can only officially announce its new contracts when they are signed and turned into the league office.