FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

The free-agent signing period if officially under way. Teams can actually sign players to new contracts after a short window of only negotiating deals.

As of March 18, the teams are now free to sign unrestricted free agents.

This year, however, has created some changes in the process. Because of the NFL's limitations with players visiting other teams, some deals might take longer to be finalized because players are either needing a physical and/or haven't been able to visit with the new team. 

NFL rules state that teams can only officially announce its new contracts when they are signed and turned into the league office.

Here is a running list of updates regarding the Cowboys' free agents, both players signing or leaving for other teams.

NFL Free Agents:

Name Former Team Status
DT | Gerald McCoy Carolina Panthers Agreed to terms on 3-year contract (3/17)
Highlights Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report
CB | Maurice Canady New York Jets Agreed to terms on 1-year contract (3/20)
Highlights Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report
S | Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Chicago Bears Agreed to terms on 1-year contract (3/20)
Highlights Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report
TE | Blake Bell Kansas City Chiefs Agreed to terms on 1-year contract (3/25)
Highlights Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report
K | Greg Zuerlein Los Angeles Rams Agreed to terms on 3-year contract (3/27)
Highlights
DT | Dontari Poe Carolina Panthers Agreed to terms on contract (3/27)
Highlights Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report
DE/LB | Aldon Smith Las Vegas Raiders Agreed to terms on contract (4/2)
Highlights Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report
CB | Saivion Smith Jacksonville Jaguars Agreed to terms on contract (4/10)
Highlights
CB | Daryl Worley Las Vegas Raiders Agreed to terms on contract (4/29)
Highlights
QB | Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals Agreed to terms on contract (5/2)

Dallas Cowboys Free Agents:

Name Team Status
QB | Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Issued exclusive franchise tag (3/16)
QB | Cooper Rush New York Giants Claimed by Giants (5/5)
WR | Tavon Austin
WR | Randall Cobb Houston Texans Expected to sign 3-year contract (3/16)
WR | Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys Expected to sign 5-year contract (3/17)
FB | Jamize Olawale Dallas Cowboys Cowboys picked up 1-year option (3/10)
TE | Blake Jarwin Dallas Cowboys Signed 3-year extension (3/16)
TE | Jason Witten Las Vegas Raiders Expected to sign 1-year contract (3/17)
C/G | Joe Looney Dallas Cowboys Expected to sign 1-year contract (3/19)
G | Xavier Su’a-Filo Cincinnati Bengals Expected to sign 3-year contract (3/18)
T | Cameron Fleming New York Giants Expected to sign 1-year contract (3/18)
OL | Adam Redmond Dallas Cowboys Signed 1-year contract (3/9)
DT | Maliek Collins Las Vegas Raiders Expected to sign 2-year contract (3/17)
DT | Christian Covington Denver Broncos Expected to sign contract (4/28)
DT | Michael Bennett
DT | Daniel Ross Las Vegas Raiders Expected to sign 1-year contract (3/27)
DT | Antwaun Woods
DL | Kerry Hyder San Francisco 49ers Expected to sign 1-year contract (3/24)
DE | Robert Quinn Chicago Bears Expected to sign 5-year contract (3/17)
LB | Ray-Ray Armstrong
LB | Sean Lee Dallas Cowboys Signed 1-year contract (3/17)
LB | Justin March Dallas Cowboys Expected to sign 1-year contract (3/19)
LB | Malcolm Smith
LB | Joe Thomas Dallas Cowboys Expected to sign 1-year contract (3/19)
CB | Anthony Brown Dallas Cowboys Expected to sign 3-year contract (3/18)
CB | Byron Jones Miami Dolphins Expected to sign 5-year contract (3/16)
CB | C.J. Goodwin Dallas Cowboys Expected to sign 1-year contract (3/20)
S | Jeff Heath Las Vegas Raiders Expected to sign 2-year contract (3/17)
S | Kavon Frazier Miami Dolphins Expected to sign contract (4/26)
S | Darian Thompson Dallas Cowboys Signed 1-year contract (3/17)
K | Kai Forbath Dallas Cowboys Signed 1-year contract (3/18)
LS | L.P. Ladouceur Dallas Cowboys Signed 1-year contract (3/17)

